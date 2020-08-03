1

Free Fire has a variety of in-store weapons for users. There are different categories of guns and each one has its own unique characteristics. SMG is one of the categories that many prefer due to the high fire rate of the guns.

CG15 is an SMG that is preferred by the players due to its unique nature and functioning. In this article, we will talk about the CG15, its stats, and more.

CG15 in Free Fire: All you need to know

When the players do not use the scope, CG15 functions like a regular SMG. But, when it is used while scoped in, the gun will charge up and fire a single powerful shot like a sniper rifle. The damage that the firearm will deal depends upon how long it has been charged for before firing. However, the players have to be very accurate while firing the charged shots.

It would take around three seconds to get the weapon at full charge. Due to this particular characteristic of the gun, players can use this the CG15 to engage in mid-long range fights. The gun has a magazine size of 20.

Here is the description of the weapon present on the official website of Garena Free Fire:

"An SMG made with future technology. Able to charge up the CG15 and fire a high damage shot."

Only two attachments can be equipped on this gun - Foregrip, and Magazine. However, it comes with a pre-attached scope.

Here are stats of the weapon:

DAMAGE: 50

RATE OF FIRE: 69

RANGE: 71

RELOAD SPEED: 62

MAGAZINE: 20

ACCURACY: 60

MOVEMENT SPEED: 63

ARMOR PENETRATION: 0

(The stats of CG15 are from the official website of Garena Free Fire)

