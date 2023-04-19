Challenger Tokens exchange in FIFA Mobile: Available packs, how to exchange, and more

The latest FIFA Mobile update introduced several changes to the game. EA Sports made these alterations to enrich the football gaming experience of players across the globe.

Among these changes is the addition of a new currency in Division Rivals called Challenger Tokens. Those who play VS Attack, H2H, or Manager Mode matches can get their hands on Challenger Tokens, which can be exchanged for different cards or packs in the store.

Packs available in exchange for Challenger Tokens in FIFA Mobile

The in-game store features multiple packs that contain great player cards as well as other items. Here's an overview of the packs available in exchange for Challenger Tokens:

Challenger Rank Up Pack - 300 Training Transfer Tokens: Requires 150 Challenger Tokens (limited to 30 purchases per 30 days)

TOTW Player Pack - Random TOTW 102 or higher-rated player card: Requires 200 Challenger Tokens

TOTW Player Pack Plus - Random TOTW 103 or higher-rated player card: Requires 400 Challenger Tokens

Challenger Rewards I - Random 106 or higher-rated player card: Requires 1500 Challenger Tokens (limited to a single purchase per week)

Challenger Rewards II - Random 109-rated player card: Requires 4000 Challenger Tokens (limited to a single purchase every 30 days)

Challenger Rewards III - Random 110-rated player card: Requires 10000 Challenger Tokens

Challenger Rewards IV - Random 111-rated player card: Requires three Winner Trophy Tokens

Players must remember that the Winner Trophy Tokens are extremely rare items and can only be redeemed once they finish a Division Rivals season in the FIFA Champion I Category. Hence, they will need to grind for three seasons to get their hands on the 111-rated card Challenger Rewards IV.

Furthermore, the player cards in the Team of the Week packs will change every week according to the available TOTW player cards.

Note: The aforementioned information might change in the future if EA Sports makes any changes to the Division Rivals section in FIFA Mobile.

How to exchange Challenger Tokens in FIFA Mobile

As mentioned earlier, Challenger Tokens can be exchanged to obtain great player cards or packs in FIFA Mobile. Here's a look at the steps you can follow to exchange your Challenger Tokens and get your hands on exclusive packs:

Step 1: Log in to FIFA Mobile using your preferred social media handle (Facebook, Google Play Games, Apple account, Game Center).

Step 2: Click on the Store section in the bottom-right corner of the home screen.

Step 3: Navigate your way to the Event Shop section.

Step 4: Click on the Division Rivals option and purchase a pack by exchanging Challenger Tokens.

Since all the cards (obtained by exchanging Challenger Tokens) will have boosted stats, they can directly be included in any FIFA Mobile player's team.

