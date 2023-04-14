FIFA Mobile TOTW: How to get cards of De Ligt, Donnarumma, Grealish, and others

Earlier today (April 13), EA Sports introduced a new Team of the Week (TOTW) event in FIFA Mobile which features popular player cards for De Ligt, Donnarumma, and Grealish. The event celebrates the best performances of the last week.
Similar to the TOTY event, the new TOTW event will enable users to get hold of exclusive player cards, FIFA coins, TOTW points, and more rewards.
De Ligt, Grealish and Donnarumma are prized cards in the new TOTW event in FIFA Mobile
The new TOTW event is already live on the mobile variant of FIFA and will be available until April 20. Amongst the rewards, new and exclusive player cards have created the most buzz in the gaming community.
FIFA Mobile users will need to follow the steps mentioned below to get player cards:
Step 1: Navigate to the Live Events tab and go through the ongoing event slides until you find the new TOTW event.
Step 2: Complete the daily missions and watch the videos available to earn points in the main TOTW chapter. Earn more points by spending FIFA points.
Step 3: Exchange 5000 TOTW points to get your hands on the exclusive player cards that include the likes of De Ligt, Donnarumma, and Grealish.
Here's a list of the players (together with their ratings) included in the new Team of the Week in FIFA Mobile:
- Matthijs de Ligt - 104 - CB - Netherlands, Bayern Munchen
- Marcus Acuna - 99 - LB - Argentina, Sevilla
- Gianluigi Donnarumma - 99 - GK - Italy, Paris Saint Germain
- Jack Grealish - 98 - LW - England, Manchester City
- Florian Wirtz - 97 - CAM - Germany, Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Giovanni Di Lorenzo - 96 - RB - Italy, Napoli
- Mario Hermoso Canseco - 95 - CB - Spain, Atletico Madrid
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - 94 - CM - Serbia, Lazio (Latium)
- Marcus Thuram - 93 - ST - France, Borussia Monchengladbach
- Matius Uribe - 92 - CM - Colombia, Porto
- Denis Bouanga - 91 - LM - Gabon, LAFC
- Steven Berghuis - 89 - CAM - Netherlands, Ajax
- Guillermo Ochoa - 88 - GK - Mexico, Salernitana
- Michael Olise - 88 - RW - France, Crystal Palace
- Francisco Mota Trincao - 87 - RW - Portugal, Sporting
- Philip Billing - 86 - CM - Denmark, Bournemouth
- Theo Bongonda - 85 - LM - DR Congo, Cadiz
- Kyogo Furuhashi - 84 - ST - Japan, Celtic
- Ivan Cueller - 83 - GK - Spain, Real Sporting
- Gijs Smal - 82 - LB - Netherlands, twente
- Niels Nkounkou - 81 - LB - France, Saint Etienne
- DAN Kemp - 81 - LW - England, Hartlepool United
- Benie Traore - 80 - RW - Ivory Coast, BK Hacken
With so many exciting player cards up for grabs, many new gamers across the globe are expected to install and play FIFA Mobile.