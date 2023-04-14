FIFA Mobile TOTW: How to get cards of De Ligt, Donnarumma, Grealish, and others

Earlier today (April 13), EA Sports introduced a new Team of the Week (TOTW) event in FIFA Mobile which features popular player cards for De Ligt, Donnarumma, and Grealish. The event celebrates the best performances of the last week.

Similar to the TOTY event, the new TOTW event will enable users to get hold of exclusive player cards, FIFA coins, TOTW points, and more rewards.

De Ligt, Grealish and Donnarumma are prized cards in the new TOTW event in FIFA Mobile

The new TOTW event is already live on the mobile variant of FIFA and will be available until April 20. Amongst the rewards, new and exclusive player cards have created the most buzz in the gaming community.

FIFA Mobile users will need to follow the steps mentioned below to get player cards:

Step 1: Navigate to the Live Events tab and go through the ongoing event slides until you find the new TOTW event.

Step 2: Complete the daily missions and watch the videos available to earn points in the main TOTW chapter. Earn more points by spending FIFA points.

Step 3: Exchange 5000 TOTW points to get your hands on the exclusive player cards that include the likes of De Ligt, Donnarumma, and Grealish.

Here's a list of the players (together with their ratings) included in the new Team of the Week in FIFA Mobile:

Matthijs de Ligt - 104 - CB - Netherlands, Bayern Munchen

Marcus Acuna - 99 - LB - Argentina, Sevilla

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 99 - GK - Italy, Paris Saint Germain

Jack Grealish - 98 - LW - England, Manchester City

Florian Wirtz - 97 - CAM - Germany, Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Giovanni Di Lorenzo - 96 - RB - Italy, Napoli

Mario Hermoso Canseco - 95 - CB - Spain, Atletico Madrid

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - 94 - CM - Serbia, Lazio (Latium)

Marcus Thuram - 93 - ST - France, Borussia Monchengladbach

Matius Uribe - 92 - CM - Colombia, Porto

Denis Bouanga - 91 - LM - Gabon, LAFC

Steven Berghuis - 89 - CAM - Netherlands, Ajax

Guillermo Ochoa - 88 - GK - Mexico, Salernitana

Michael Olise - 88 - RW - France, Crystal Palace

Francisco Mota Trincao - 87 - RW - Portugal, Sporting

Philip Billing - 86 - CM - Denmark, Bournemouth

Theo Bongonda - 85 - LM - DR Congo, Cadiz

Kyogo Furuhashi - 84 - ST - Japan, Celtic

Ivan Cueller - 83 - GK - Spain, Real Sporting

Gijs Smal - 82 - LB - Netherlands, twente

Niels Nkounkou - 81 - LB - France, Saint Etienne

DAN Kemp - 81 - LW - England, Hartlepool United

Benie Traore - 80 - RW - Ivory Coast, BK Hacken

With so many exciting player cards up for grabs, many new gamers across the globe are expected to install and play FIFA Mobile.

Poll : 0 votes