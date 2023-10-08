5 characters to avoid using with Topaz in Honkai Star Rail 1.4

Honkai Star Rail version 1.4 is right around the corner and will be released on October 11, 2023. The version is set to come with brand new content, along with three new characters. Among them, most players are waiting for Topaz and Numby's release, a brand new five-star character. Awaiting players might wonder what individuals they should avoid while using Topaz and Numby in Honkai Star Rail version 1.4.

This article lists five characters players should avoid using with Topaz and Numby in Honkai Star Rail version 1.4

Seele, Arlan, Himeko, and 2 other characters players should avoid using with Topaz in Honkai Star Rail 1.4

1) Arlan

Arlan (Image via HoYoverse)

Arlan, the head of Herta Space Station's security department in Honkai Star Rail, is a four-star character treading on the Path of Destruction and wielding the Lightning element. He is a unit overshadowed by other characters following the same path.

Arlan's kit enhances his damage output, while consuming his health. The modifiers on his abilities are substantially dreadful. Pairing him with Topaz will result in the team lacking considerable damage, and players might face difficulties while clearing various activities. Therefore, players should avoid pairing Arlan with Topaz in Honkai Star Rail version 1.4.

2) Trailblazer (Destruction)

The Trailblazer (Image via HoYoverse)

Trailblazer is the main figure in Honkai Star Rail, and a part of the Astral Express crew. At the beginning of the game, they tread on the Path of Destruction and wield the physical element.

Trailblazer's kit consists of a skill that deals physical damage to three adjacent enemies. Depending on the player's choice, their ultimate enhances their basic attack or skill. When fully built, they do not sufficiently damage their opponents, which causes them to be obscured.

While Trailblazer is the MC of the game, it is not recommended to pair them with Topaz & Numby as they might not perform appropriately with the latter.

3) Yanqing

Yanqing (Image via HoYoverse)

Yanqing, the lieutenant of the Xianzhou Alliance's Cloud Knights, is one of the standard five-star characters in Honkai Star Rail. He treads on the Path of the Hunt and wields the Ice element, excelling in dealing single-target damage. Players can obtain him by rolling in any banner or guarantee his arrival by rolling in the Stellar Warp banner 300 times.

Yanqing's kit in Honkai Star Rail is relatively simple and allows him to deal significant damage to his adversaries. His skill and ultimate deals Ice damage to a single enemy. Topaz is exceptional at single-target damage, and Yanqing also excels in it. Pairing two of them in a team might not work as both excel in the same field, which can cause players difficulties while clearing various activities.

4) Himeko

Himeko (Image via HoYoverse)

Himeko, the navigator of the Astral Express, is a standard five-star character in Honkai Star Rail. She treads on the Path of Erudition and wields the Fire element. Players can obtain her by warping the standard banner, as she is a standard five-star unit.

Himeko's kit revolves around dealing damage to multiple enemies at once. Even though she is a Path of Eridition character, her passive talent allows her to perform follow-up attacks as her primary source of damage. Topaz in version 1.4 also has a playstyle based on follow-up attacks, and both deal damage with the same method. Therefore, players should avoid Himeko while using Topaz in Honkai Star Rail version 1.4.

5) Hook

Hook (Image via hoYoverse)

Hook is the self-proclaimed leader of the adventure squad, The Moles. She is a four-star character treading on the Path of Destruction and wields the Fire element. Players can obtain her by rolling in any Warp banners.

Hook's kit revolves around dealing a decent amount of damage through DoT (Damage over Time) by inflicting the Burn state on the enemies. Topaz & Numby also specializes in dealing damage through DoT in version 1.4 of the game. Both also wield the same element, so they are not viable together, as players require various elements to break the enemy's shields efficiently. Thus, they should avoid using Hook with Topaz & Numby in Honkai Star Rail 1.4.