Charge Blade in Monster Hunter Wilds: Best builds, skills, and combo guide

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Mar 08, 2025 20:27 GMT
A guide for best builds, skills, and combo for Charge Blade in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)
The Charge Blade in Monster Hunter Wilds is still one of the most complex weapons in the franchise, requiring accuracy, resource management, and lightning-fast decision-making. It's a weapon that penalizes error but, when mastered, makes the hunter an unstoppable force. It's not a weapon that uses straightforward combos but rather a complex interplay of Phials, Guard Points, and high-risk, high-reward attacks.

With the proper elemental configuration, the Charge Blade in Monster Hunter Wilds is capable of dispelling horrific damage, rivaling even the Great Sword in sheer burst damage. This potential is, however, locked behind going through its mechanics and optimizing its build.

Recommended Charge Blade builds in Monster Hunter Wilds

Chrono Gear build for Charge Blade in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)
Best early-game builds

1) Albirath Blade I build

  • Weapon: Albirath Blade I
  • Armor: G. Ebony Helm, G. Arkveld Mail, G. Ebony Braces, G. Arkveld Coil, G. Rathalos Greaves
  • Charm: Blessing Charm I

This build for Charge Blade in Monster Hunter Wilds takes advantage of the Flayer skill, making it easier to deal wounds while benefiting from Burst’s multi-hit damage scaling. The setup focuses on maintaining consistent damage and survivability while allowing room for aggressive playstyles.

2) Chata Strongarm II build

  • Weapon: Chata Strongarm II
  • Armor: Rey Sandhelm, Rey Sandmail, Balahara Vambraces, Balahara Coil, Ajarakan Greaves
  • Charm: Blessing Charm I

This setup is a well-balanced mix of damage and utility, featuring Latent Power and Thunderous Roar for enhanced damage output. The inclusion of Evade Extender improves mobility, allowing players to reposition quickly when needed.

3) Bone Strongarm II build

  • Weapon: Bone Strongarm II
  • Armor: Doshaguma Helm, Doshaguma Mail, Doshaguma Braces, Balahara Coil, Doshaguma Greaves

Built around Doshaguma’s Powerhouse bonus, this loadout for Charge Blade in Monster Hunter Wilds is geared toward maximizing early-game damage output. While it lacks the utility of later builds, it provides a solid foundation for learning Charge Blade mechanics.

Best mid-game builds

1) Artian Defender I build

  • Weapon: Artian Defender I
  • Armor: G. Ebony Helm b, Blango Mail b, G. Ebony Braces a, Blango Coil b, Blango Greaves b
  • Charm: Chainblade Charm I

This setup capitalizes on Agitator’s affinity and attack boost, particularly effective against enraged monsters. Burst complements the Charge Blade’s attack patterns, allowing increased elemental and raw damage after successive hits.

2) Dear Lutemis I build

  • Weapon: Dear Lutemis I
  • Armor: Barina Headgear b, Rathian Mail a, Kut-Ku Vambraces a, Rathian Coil b, Conga Greaves b
  • Charm: Chainblade Charm I

This build for Charge Blade in Monster Hunter Wilds maximizes Foray, increasing damage output against poisoned or status-affected monsters. The inclusion of Rathian and Lala Barina pieces ensures solid elemental synergy while maintaining comfort skills for survivability.

Best late-game build

Chrono Gear build

  • Health: 100
  • Stamina: 150
  • Attack: 774
  • Element: 100
  • Affinity: 15%
  • Defense: 307
Weapon skills:

  • Offensive Guard Lv.3
  • Rapid Morph Lv.3
  • Guard Lv.2
  • Load Shells Lv.2
  • Handicraft Lv.1

Armor skills:

  • Agitator Lv.5
  • Antivirus Lv.3
  • Burst Lv.3
  • Maximum Might Lv.3
  • Constitution Lv.2
  • Adaptability Lv.1
  • Flinch Free Lv.1
  • Partbreaker Lv.1
  • Weakness Exploit Lv.1

Armor:

  • Dahaad Shardhelm b
  • Arkvulcan Mail b
  • Dahaad Shardbraces a
  • Gore Coil b
  • Gore Greaves b

Charm:

  • Challenger Charm II

This is the endgame build for Charge Blade in Monster Hunter Wilds, optimized for Agitator and Burst, allowing for maximum offensive output. Frenzy synergy with Antivirus boosts affinity significantly, making it one of the highest damage-dealing Charge Blade setups. Paralysis-based Charge Blades work exceptionally well with this build.

Best skills for Charge Blade in Monster Hunter Wilds

Charge Blade in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)
Charge Blade in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)
  • Attack Boost: Increases raw attack but is generally outclassed by other affinity and conditional buffs later in the game.
  • Ambush: Temporarily increases attack power after a Sneak Attack, useful for burst openings.
  • Antivirus: Boosts affinity when recovering from Frenzy, working exceptionally well with Black Eclipse from Gore Magala armor.
  • Agitator: Provides attack and affinity boosts when the monster is enraged, making it one of the best offensive skills for sustained fights.
  • Offensive Guard: Increases attack power after a perfectly timed guard, rewarding skilled defensive play.
  • Artillery: Amplifies the raw damage of Phial-based attacks, making Super Amped Element Discharge (SAED) significantly stronger.
  • Burst: Increases attack power after multiple successive hits, ideal for Savage Axe mode.
  • Flayer: Enhances non-elemental damage on wounded parts, making Savage Axe strikes even more devastating.
  • Evade Window & Evade Extender: Enhances dodge I-frames and distance, providing greater mobility.
  • Earplugs: Prevents interruption from roars, allowing uninterrupted SAED execution.
  • Critical Status & Critical Element: Boosts abnormal status effects and elemental damage on critical hits, perfect for status-focused builds.
  • Maximum Might: Grants an affinity boost when stamina is full, ideal for stamina-efficient playstyles.
  • Guard & Guard Up: Reduces knockback and stamina loss when blocking, allowing the Charge Blade to withstand powerful attacks.
  • Weakness Exploit: Increases affinity when hitting wounded areas, making precision strikes even deadlier.
  • Critical Eye: Passively raises affinity, ensuring more consistent critical hits.
  • Free Meal: Gives a chance to consume items without depletion, a helpful survival tool.
  • Latent Power: Grants affinity and stamina reduction after meeting certain conditions, a solid mid-game skill.
  • Load Shells: Increases Phial charge speed and fills up to five Phials with a single charge, optimizing SAED output.
  • Handicraft: Extends sharpness, reducing downtime from sharpening.
  • Power Prolonger: Extends Savage Axe and Element Boost duration, reducing the need to refresh buffs.
  • Rapid Morph: Speeds up morph attacks, making transitions between modes smoother.
  • Stun Resistance: Prevents stun, useful in aggressive fights.
Best Charge Blade combos in Monster Hunter Wilds

Combo nameDescriptionPS5 Xbox
Double RendHeavy Axe attacks leading into an elemental burst finisher.Hold L2 → R1Hold LT → RB
AEDSwitches to Axe mode and performs high-damage AED.Triangle + Circle → Circle → Circle → Triangle + CircleY + B → B → B → Y + B
Super Amped Element Discharge Unleashes all loaded Phials for maximum burst damage.Triangle + Circle → Triangle + Circle → R2 + Triangle + CircleY + B → Y + B → RT + Y + B




Note: More combos will be added later.

This sums up our best builds, skills, and combo guide for Charge Blade in Monster Hunter Wilds.

