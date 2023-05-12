Cheapest 85-rated players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team (May 2023)

The never-ending saga of new and refreshing promos in EA Sports FIFA 23 continues. Since there are so many packs to open, the transfer market in Ultimate Team gets flooded with new items frequently. This influx of items often leads to a drop in prices for players who are not currently in the meta. As a result, gamers have the opportunity to engage in Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) and experiment with both new and established meta players.

To keep up with the constantly evolving (TOTS Season) meta and ups and downs of the transfer market, FIFA 23 players must replace their club items on a regular basis. However, an FUT player's item value is not solely determined by their rating in most scenarios.

These low 85-rated cards can still be valuable in certain situations in Ultimate Team, especially if they possess desirable attributes, stats, and traits. In other cases, they might help players get maximum chemistry for their FUT squad.

These are the cheapest 85-rated cards for completing SBCs or building a meta squad in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Some FIFA 23 Ultimate Team gamers still hold on to low-rated items as some of them possess unique abilities. However, a large number of them are now prioritizing SBCs due to the availability of highly-rated cards and meta players. The Ultimate Team menu offers numerous player upgrade SBCs, providing plenty of options.

Here are the 10 cheapest 85-rated Gold FUT items (Base items) to complete Squad Building Challenges:

Patrick Schick

Schick Diogo Jota

Filip Kostic

Jordi Alba Ramos

Paul Pogba

Yan Sommer

Iago Aspas

Peter Gulacsi

Niklas Sule

Jamie Vardy

All of these base gold cards cost around 6,000 FUT coins in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Here are the 10 cheapest 85-rated meta FUT player items to add to your current squad:

Ousmane Dembele (IF Gold)

Renato Sanches (Ones to Watch)

Rayan Kent (FUT Centurions)

Saeed Al Owairan (Heros)

Jesus Corona (Road to World Cup)

Victor Osimhen (IF Gold)

Daniel James (World Cup Phenoms)

Thilo Kehrer (World Cup Phenoms)

Denzel Dumfries (Out of Position)

Gonzalo Montiel (Road to World Cup)

The costs of these cards may vary in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

If you've been an EA Sports FIFA fanboy for a considerable amount of time, you know that the transfer market, SBCs, objectives, and packs are just the tip of the iceberg. There are loads of stuff to explore, like offline gameplay modes, unique customization options, and the coveted esports scene. That's why FIFA 23 is a favorite among fans of football simulation video games.

