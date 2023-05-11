FIFA 23 Flashback Laporte SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

With Premier League TOTS approaching its conclusion in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released a brand new Aymeric Laporte Flashback SBC for gamers to add to their FUT Squads. The Spanish defender has been excellent for reigning champions Manchester City over the past few seasons, and despite not being included in the TOTS roster, he has received a special card commemorating his past performances.

Flashback SBCs are a fantastic addition to Ultimate Team, providing footballers with boosted in-game versions to celebrate their glory days. While Aymeric Laporte has not had the time to shine this season due to the spectacular form of Dias, Stones, Ake and Akanji, he is still an excellent centre-back. The latest Flashback SBC in FIFA 23 is testament to his abilities, and gamers will be eager to get their hands on this special card.

Flashback Laporte is now available as an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Manchester City have taken the lead in the Premier League title race after trailing behind a resurgent Arsenal side for most of the season. The reigning champions are amongst the most dominant and consistent sides in European football, and Aymeric Laporte has been instrumental to their success over the past few years.

The Spaniard already possesses an impressive World Cup Stories version in FIFA 23, and his Flashback item is even better in-game.

The SBC consists of three segments, each with their own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements of each individual segment:

Manchester City

Manchester City players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Spain

Spain players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 230,000 FUT coins, which is driven primarily by the price of high-rated fodder in the current state of the FIFA 23 transfer market. However, this is an excellent price for a card of Laporte's caliber, especially with how easy it is to grind fodder in FUT nowadays.

Is it worth unlocking the SBC version?

The Manchester City defender has the stats and in-game presence to rival the best Premier League TOTS defenders on the virtual pitch. His defensive AI is second to none, and he has received adequate boosts to his stats to make him an elite-tier centre-back in the current meta of FIFA 23.

While the SBC itself is not cheap, it is defnitely a worthwhile proposition for FUT fans who have the necessary amount of SBC fodder and are unwilling to spend on players like TOTS Ruben Dias, TOTY Van Dijk or TOTS Moments Raphael Varane.

