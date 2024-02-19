The list of cheapest 87 rated players in EA FC 24 includes several names of footballers who have walkout items in Ultimate Team. Many of these cards were on top of the tier list once, but their impact has gone down with the emergence of promo items. That said, these cards are still pretty important for multiple reasons.

For one, the cheapest 87 rated players in EA FC 24 can be vital assets for you to complete different SBCs. There are plenty of special challenges currently active in Ultimate Team, which include Icons and active footballers. Most of them require at least one 87-rated squad to be submitted. Having an idea of the cheapest 87 rated players in EA FC 24 will allow you to spend your coins and complete the SBCs even if you don't have fodder in your Ultimate Team collection.

List of cheapest 87 rated players in EA FC 24

Before going through the list, it's important to keep in mind that the prices of Ultimate Team cards change with time. These depend on market demand and supply, and there can be changes throughout the course of a day as well. Moreover, the introduction of a popular SBC often causes a spike in fodder prices.

Expand Tweet

Cheapest 87 rated players in EA FC 24

Klara Buhl Future Stars

Bafode Diakite Future Stars

Gregor Kobel

Beth Mead

Heung Min Son

Martin Odegaard

Lucy Bronze

Fridolina Rolfo

Luka Modric

Ewa Pajor

Lena Oberdorf

Lautaro Martinez

Sandra Panos

Joonathan Clauss RTTK

Pablo Barrios Future Stars

Frenkie De Jong

Marquinhos

As of writing on February 9, all of these cards have a market valuation of 15,000 coins or less. The two EA FC 24 Future Stars items of Klara Buhl and Bafode Diakite MAY eventually go up when they're no longer available in packs. The same applies to Pablo Barrios, whose price has slightly risen as he can be included in the FS Glow Up Evolution. The two items of Buhl and Diakite are the cheapest ones to get, standing at 13,500 coins each.

Luka Modric's price has risen in the market (Image via EA Sports)

The other gold items have prices between 14,000 and 15,000 coins, with Luka Modric being slightly more expensive. He's required if you're looking to complete the Fabio Cannavaro Future Stars Icon SBC in EA FC 24. The prices of all the cheapest 87 rated players in EA FC 24 have also risen in the last 24 hours due to the introduction of the new 88+ Icon SBC.