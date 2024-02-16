EA FC 24 Fabio Cannavaro Future Stars Icon SBC leaked: Possible costs and more

The EA FC 24 Fabio Cannavaro Future Stars Icon SBC is coming soon to Ultimate Team if the recent rumor from content specialist FIFATradingRomania is true. This leaker has hinted that the former Ballon d'Or winner is set to get a unique card in the Future Stars promo. However, the item is expected to be introduced via an SBC.

So far, no official information is available regarding the EA FC 24 Fabio Cannavaro Future Stars Icon SBC. However, certain predictions can be made about it based on how such releases typically work in Ultimate Team.

When can fans expect the EA FC 24 Fabio Cannavaro Future Stars Icon SBC in Ultimate Team?

Typically, EA Sports releases a special SBC when a new promo goes live. The same could happen once again, and the EA FC 24 Fabio Cannavaro Future Stars Icon SBC could be released as early as tonight, February 16. It's also worth noting that this very date will see the launch of Team 2 cards at 6 pm UK time. That said, February 17 and February 21 are likelier dates for the SBC to be released.

Expand Tweet

Recently, EA Sports released the Shevchenko Future Stars Icon Squad Building Challenge on a Saturday (February 10), and the Rijkaard Future Stars Icon SBC on the following Wednesday, February 14.

Historically, EA Sports always follows the same pattern with promo-based content. As such, one can expect it to be released on February 17 or 21. However, there could be last-minute changes as well. Hence, readers are advised to pace their expectations.

Once the SBC goes live, a detailed guide for it will be available on Sportskeeda.

How much could the EA FC 24 Fabio Cannavaro Future Stars Icon SBC cost?

The completion cost of any SBC depends on its number of tasks and their respective stipulations. When it comes to Icons, the prices of their existing cards serve as a great indicator of how much their associated challenges might cost. As of writing, Cannavaro's Base Icon is available for around 175,000 coins.

However, the rumored version is expected to have better stats, higher overall, and double playstyle+. Hence, players should reserve a budget of at least 500,000 coins if they're interested in completing the SBC. Using cards from their own collections will also help them reduce its cost.