EA FC 24 Axel Disasi Pundits Pick SBC leaked: Possible costs and more

The EA FC 24 Axel Disasi Pundits Pick SBC could appear very soon in Ultimate Team if the recent rumors are to be believed. Reliable leaker FUT Sheriff has shared the information on their X account. This is the first time when the community has got a hint at who could be the next Pundits Pick choice.

Interestingly, EA Sports has already confirmed that there will be a Pundits Pick SBC coming to Ultimate Team. However, there hasn't been a hint whatsoever from the developers regarding which footballer will be present in it.

While EA Sports hasn't made anything official about the EA FC 24 Axel Disasi Pundits Pick SBC, certain predictions can be made about it.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

When can fans expect the EA FC 24 Axel Disasi Pundits Pick SBC in Ultimate Team?

The best chance for this SBC to appear is later tomorrow, February 21, 2024, at 6 pm UK time. Last week, the Rodrigo De Paul Pundits Pick SBC was released on a Wednesday evening in Ultimate Team. It seems that EA Sports FC 24 is following the same pattern on most occasions during the Future Stars SBC.

That said, the SBC could also be released later tonight or on February 22. Readers are requested to refrain from premature speculation regarding the release date until the challenge actually goes live in Ultimate Team.

Once the EA FC 24 Axel Disasi Pundits Pick SBC is available to complete, a detailed guide will be presented on Sportskeeda.

How much could the EA FC 24 Axel Disasi Pundits Pick SBC cost?

The completion cost of an SBC depends on how many tasks it has and what its conditions are. Rodrigo De Paul's Pundit Pick SBC is relatively expensive but not unaffordable by any means. Disasi could be slightly more expensive as Premier League cards tend to be costlier.

Users should reserve a budget of at least 300,000 coins if they're planning to add a new defender to their respective Ultimate Team squads. Additionally, fodder prices are expected to go up in the coming days. Hence, players should also save as much high-rated fodder as possible to bring down the final costs.