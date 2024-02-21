EA FC 24 Timo Werner FC Fantasy SBC leaked: Possible costs and more

If recent rumors are to be believed, the EA FC 24 Timo Werner FC Fantasy SBC is coming soon to Ultimate Team. The information has been shared on X by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff ahead of the upcoming promo. This news should excite gamers due to how Werner's items work in Ultimate Team. EA Sports is yet to confirm the release of the FC Fantasy promo and the cards that will be featured in them.

However, the current Season 4 Act 2 rewards indicate the possibility of the upcoming promo, and Werner could be the first SBC. Certain predictions can also be made regarding the EA FC 24 Timo Werner FC Fantasy SBC based on how promo content like this typically works in Ultimate Team.

When can fans expect the EA FC 24 Timo Werner FC Fantasy SBC?

The FC Fantasy promo is expected to arrive on Friday, February 21. This is the same date the ongoing Future Stars celebration will end. The EA FC 24 Timo Werner FC Fantasy SBC could be released on the same date. Typically, EA Sports releases a promo-based SBC on the opening night, and it's unlikely that it will change the pattern anytime soon.

That said, it could arrive slightly later than February 21. Readers are advised to refrain from drawing to a premature conclusion at this point in time. Once the SBC releases officially in Ultimate Team, a detailed guide will be available on Sportskeeda.

How much will the EA FC 24 Timo Werner FC Fantasy SBC cost?

The completion cost of any SBC depends on the number of tasks, and what kind of conditions they have. Typically, any SBC featuring cards from the Premier League tend to be slightly expensive. Additionally, it's rumored at this point that all FC Fantasy items will be able to get up to four in-form upgrades in the future.

Players should reserve a budget of at least 300,000 coins if they're planning to complete this SBC. It's also advisable to save at least some high-rated fodder to bring down the actual completion cost.