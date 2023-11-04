Cheapest EA FC 24 Nicolo Barella Centurions SBC solution, how to complete, and more

The Nicolo Barella Centurions SBC is now live in EA FC 24, offering players the chance to add a promo item to their respective Ultimate Team squads. While this Squad Building Challenge comes during the ongoing Team 2 celebrations, you won't need to open any packs to find Barella's special card. All you need to do to get it is complete this SBC before it expires in Ultimate Team.

The fodder that you'll have to acquire from the market will determine how many coins you'll need to beat this challenge. Having an idea of your expenses will help you decide whether this inclusion is worth attempting. The best way to figure out how many coins you'll need to finish this challenge is by analyzing the tasks in EA FC 24's Nicolo Barella Centurions SBC.

All EA FC 24 Nicolo Barella Centurions SBC tasks and how to complete

The Nicolo Barella Centurions SBC is relatively complex and has four separate tasks. All of them have their own terms and conditions that you must adhere to while submitting the required squads. You can complete these tasks in any order, but all of them have to be completed for you to get the promo card:

Task 1 - Italy

# of players from Italy: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 83

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Serie A

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 84

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - Top Form

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 86

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 4 - 87-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 87

# of players in the squad: 11

The Nicolo Barella Centurions SBC will cost about 300,000 coins to complete if you get all the fodder from this game's FUT market. You can reduce that amount using fodder already in your Ultimate Team collection.

Moreover, this challenge is available for the next fourteen days, so you can grind different EA FC 24 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. This will help you get more fodder to use in the SBC.

Is the EA FC 24 Nicolo Barella Centurions SBC worth it?

After completing the challenge, you'll get an 88-rated CM card that can also operate as a CDM. Interestingly, it has one of the most well-rounded sets of key stats, with 80 or higher in every department. This item's three-star Weak Foot and three-star Skill Moves could have been better, however.

While it comes with the Relentless Playstyle+ and two other playstyles, a higher number of options in this regard would be more desirable. However, this Barella card can perform excellently in this game's current meta, and its price is well justified.