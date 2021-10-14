Cheat developers not afraid of Ricochet anti-cheat for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

Activision recently introduced Ricochet, a kernel-level anti-cheat for the free-to-play battle royal Call of Duty: Warzone and the upcoming title Call of Duty: Vanguard.

To combat hacking and cheating, Activision is developing Ricochet, a kernel-level anti-cheat system that will monitor any software or application trying to interfere and manipulate the Call of Duty client. Ricochet will launch alongside Call of Duty: Vanguard and will be introduced in Warzone with the Pacific Island update.

Will Ricochet be able to stop cheaters in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone?

Call of Duty: Warzone, the free-to-play battle royal spin-off of Modern Warfare, is one of the most played games in the world. Pairing the fast-paced, satisfying gunplay of Call of Duty with free-to-play monetization has made Warzone a juggernaut. However, however, the title is being ruined by hackers and cheaters.

Hacking and cheating is absolutely unfair and unethical in any multiplayer title, and should be condemned. Hackers have made the Call of Duty cheating tool easily available and are profiting by selling it to players looking for an unfair advantage. This has caused cheating to become widespread and is turning dedicated players away from the title.

As a kernel-level driver, Ricochet will have direct access to both the hardware and software, and as such, can monitor any and all software and applications interfering with and manipulating the game.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty We are dedicated and determined to evolve the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat System over time, fighting for the community against those that aim to spoil their gaming experience. We are dedicated and determined to evolve the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat System over time, fighting for the community against those that aim to spoil their gaming experience.

However, it seems like hackers are quite confident about bypassing Ricochet.

Hackers claim Ricochet is not a threat but a victim

Not long after Activision unveiled Ricochet, hackers were already dismissive of the anti-cheat software.

As shared by the Anti-Cheat Police Department on Twitter, the cheat developer shared his thoughts by saying:

In house kernel anti-cheat is not a threat but rather a victim to me. ********* guarantees that support will be added to the Warzone & Vanguard cheats at respective implementations for the Ricochet anti-cheat. There will be no change in price, and existing users will not have to play anything for the added support. This is a money-back guarantee being added to all product pages now.

Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ @AntiCheatPD Cheat developers are not afraid of the RICOCHET Anti-cheat, and to be fair most cheats already operate at the kernel level for a very long time, it is down to the developers at Ricochet if they have the skills to detect these cheats now, the playing ground is now even Cheat developers are not afraid of the RICOCHET Anti-cheat, and to be fair most cheats already operate at the kernel level for a very long time, it is down to the developers at Ricochet if they have the skills to detect these cheats now, the playing ground is now even https://t.co/Xb7OFflbi2

The Anti-Cheat Police Department also pointed out that most cheats have already been operating at the kernel-level for quite a while. As such, it now depends on how well the developers of Ricochet are able to detect such cheats.

Published by Activision and developed by Infinity Ward, Treyarch, and Sledgehammer Games, Call of Duty is one of the biggest first-person military shooter franchises. The annualized series has gathered fans across the world over the years. The free-to-play battle royal title Call of Duty: Warzone is arguably one of the most played titles in the world.

Also Read

Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ @AntiCheatPD I am rooting for the Ricochet team to take down these cocky cheat devs and bring hell to their doorstep. I am rooting for the Ricochet team to take down these cocky cheat devs and bring hell to their doorstep.

However, the sheer number of hackers on a regular basis has been ruining the experience for many. Hopefully, Ricochet is able to detect the cheats and bad the cheaters, making Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone a safe and fair playfield.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee