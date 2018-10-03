Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

FIFA 19: Chelsea players' ratings in full

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
393   //    03 Oct 2018, 11:48 IST

Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round
Eden Hazard is better than ever in FIFA 19

Chelsea have started their 2018-19 season on a remarkable note. With seven wins and two draws, the Blues are flying high under their new boss Maurizio Sarri. With Hazard in the peak of his form, the midfield trio of Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic and the daunting presence of Marcos Alonso, Chelsea have one of the most formidable line-ups in the Premier League.

But, how have they fared in the brand-new FIFA 19? Well, they are a handy side to play with. The Blues have the pace and acceleration of Eden Hazard and Willian, the strength of Olivier Giroud, the vision of Jorginho, the astute defensive skills of Cesar Azpilicueta and the all-round abilities of Kovacic and Kante.

Without further ado, let's take a look at each Chelsea player's rating in FIFA 19.

Goalkeepers

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League
Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

Chelsea goalkeepers' ratings:

Kepa Arrizabalaga (83), Willy Caballero (76), Rob Green (72)

One of the biggest transitions the club saw was the replacement of Thibaut Courtois, who forced a move away to Real Madrid. The Blues then smashed the record fee for a goalkeeper to secure the signature of Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao. Although Kepa might not be as highly rated as Courtois, he stands at 83, with a potential rating of 91 - the sixth-highest potential in the Premier League.

The experienced Willy Caballero gets a 76, whereas shock summer signing Rob Green earns himself 72.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Eden Hazard N'Golo Kante FIFA 19 Player Ratings
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 5 Underrated players in the game
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 10 Best youngsters and hidden...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: Top 5 highest-rated midfielders...
RELATED STORY
10 best dribblers on FIFA 19
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 5 Five-Star Skill Players in...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 5 Five-Star skill players in Serie A
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 10 Best LaLiga players to feature...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: 10 Fastest Players
RELATED STORY
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: The Fastest players in FIFA 19
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us