FIFA 19: Chelsea players' ratings in full

Eden Hazard is better than ever in FIFA 19

Chelsea have started their 2018-19 season on a remarkable note. With seven wins and two draws, the Blues are flying high under their new boss Maurizio Sarri. With Hazard in the peak of his form, the midfield trio of Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic and the daunting presence of Marcos Alonso, Chelsea have one of the most formidable line-ups in the Premier League.

But, how have they fared in the brand-new FIFA 19? Well, they are a handy side to play with. The Blues have the pace and acceleration of Eden Hazard and Willian, the strength of Olivier Giroud, the vision of Jorginho, the astute defensive skills of Cesar Azpilicueta and the all-round abilities of Kovacic and Kante.

Without further ado, let's take a look at each Chelsea player's rating in FIFA 19.

Goalkeepers

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

Chelsea goalkeepers' ratings:

Kepa Arrizabalaga (83), Willy Caballero (76), Rob Green (72)

One of the biggest transitions the club saw was the replacement of Thibaut Courtois, who forced a move away to Real Madrid. The Blues then smashed the record fee for a goalkeeper to secure the signature of Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao. Although Kepa might not be as highly rated as Courtois, he stands at 83, with a potential rating of 91 - the sixth-highest potential in the Premier League.

The experienced Willy Caballero gets a 76, whereas shock summer signing Rob Green earns himself 72.

