Childe's birthday date, gifts and message in Genshin Impact

For the infamous Fatui Harbinger, Tartaglia, this is a special time of the year in Genshin Impact.

Tartaglia, also known as Childe, is celebrating his first birthday since Genshin Impact was released last year. On their birthdays, every character has something unique to say to the game’s protagonist.

Perhaps more importantly, character birthdays also mean there are a few small rewards for players to redeem.

When is Childe’s birthday in Genshin Impact?

In Genshin Impact, Childe’s birthday is July 20. Like every other playable character, Tartaglia sends a message to players on his birthday.

Childe's profile page

Childe’s birthday mail

In Tartaglia’s birthday message, he reminisces about his time spent with the Traveler. He’s had some boring times lately, which, for Childe, probably means he’s been without a fight. Being around the Traveler, on the other hand, kept his days interesting.

Evidently, Tartaglia has been in Dragonspine lately, where the mountain’s climate reminded him of his homeland of Scheznaya. On that mountain, Childe picked some local items to give the Traveler.

For full context, players can read Tartaglia’s birthday message in the two images below:

Childe's birthday message

Childe's birthday message continued

Tartaglia’s birthday rewards in Genshin Impact

Rewards given on Tartaglia's birthday

On Tartaglia’s birthday, the harbinger’s message comes with a few rewards packaged inside. Players should simply open the mail and click “Claim” in the bottom-right of the screen to get the rewards.

Starsilver

Starsilver description

Among the rewards, players receive five Starsilver on Childe’s birthday. Starsilver is an important item for crafting Dragonspine weapons in Genshin Impact. Players need 50 Starsilver to create either the Snow-Tombed Starsilver, the Dragonspine Spear, or the Frostbearer.

To farm more Starsilver for these weapons, players can find all of the ore’s locations on the Genshin Impact interactive map.

Chilled Meat

Chilled Meat description

Players also receive five Chilled Meats on Tartaglia’s birthday. Chilled Meat is a cooking ingredient in Genshin Impact, used in the Goulash recipe. With Goulash, the Sheer Cold effect is reduced and Travelers can explore Dragonspine more easily.

Goulash is the only meal where Chilled Meat becomes useful, as Raw Meat is much more common in recipes. Thankfully, players can process Chilled Meat into Raw Meat at a one-to-one ratio.

A Prize Catch

A Prize Catch dish

On any character’s birthday, they always send players their signature dish, and Childe’s is “A Prize Catch.” This defense-boosting meal is a variation of the standard dish, Calla Lily Seafood Soup.

Players can always try to make more "A Prize Catch" meals by using Tartaglia to cook the Calla Lily Seafood Soup. With Childe, there’s a small chance he’ll make this special recipe instead of the regular dish.

To cook this meal, players need four Crabs, one Calla Lily, and two Mints.

