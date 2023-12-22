China's new policy draft poses threat to Genshin Impact daily login rewards and top-up bonus

Due to a new policy draft in China, Genshin Impact, the wildly popular gacha game by HoYoverse, may see significant changes to its in-game purchase system. In recent developments concerning the ever-changing landscape of online gaming regulations in the nation, the National Press and Publication Administration released a new policy draft.

Titled "Online Game Management Measures (Draft for Comments)," it aims to strengthen the management structure of online games while also protecting users, particularly minors. In this article, we will cover everything players need to know about these proposed policies and their effect on Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Welkin Moon rewards and first top-up bonus features likely to be affected in China

China's new online game policy draft comprises of eight chapters and 64 articles, and it focuses on enhancing the management of online games. Furthermore it also aims at protecting the legitimate rights and interests of users, especially minors. Click on this link here to read the whole draft.

Notably, Chapter 3, Article 18, explicitly states that online games should refrain from including features such as daily login rewards, bonuses for the first top-up, and cumulative prizes for in-game purchases. For Genshin Impact players, this policy draft raises concerns about the popular features like the Crystal Top-up, Blessing of the Welkin Moon, and the Battle Pass.

New policy draft bans all of these in-game purchases

Blessing of the Welkin Moon is a subscription-based model that offers daily Primogems and other perks over a month. Similarly, the Battle Pass, known as the "Gnostic Hymn," incentivizes players with exclusive rewards based on challenges and tasks completed within a set period. Lastly, they can use real currency to get Crystal Top-ups, which allows them to buy all their virtual items, bundles, characters, and weapons in Genshin Impact.

If the policy draft becomes official, these features may be affected, as they include elements that it aims to restrict.

Global vs local impact

Please keep in mind that these potential restrictions may only apply to the Chinese region. Global users and Genshin Impact players outside of China may continue to use these features without interruption.

The policy appears to have multiple goals, including standardizing the online gaming industry, protecting users, and fostering a healthy gaming environment, particularly for younger players. These goals are in line with broader societal concerns. Further, they emphasize the delicate balance that developers like HoYoverse must strike between global user expectations and regional regulatory frameworks.

The developer recently released Genshin Impact version 4.3 update and has already started working on future patches. It will find itself at a crossroads if the general public approves these restrictions. While the impact remains uncertain for now, all the players worldwide can only wait and watch, hoping for a balanced outcome that prioritizes both regulatory objectives and user experiences.