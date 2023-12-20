Genshin Impact 4.3 quests list

Genshin Impact officials have finally released the highly anticipated 4.3 update. The new content includes characters such as Navia and Chevreuse, many quests, a World Quest, and more. It's worth noting that the World Quest comes with a lengthy playtime and numerous sub-quests to clear. Do note you might have to accomplish some prerequisite quests.

Fortunately, all of these missions take place in Fontaine. Completing all of them will provide tons of free EXP and primogems. That said, this article will highlight all the new quests players can experience in Genshin Impact 4.3.

All Story or World Quests in Genshin Impact 4.3 and more

Navia's Story Quest

Unlock this quest with the story key (Image via HoYoverse)

In the new Genshin Impact 4.3, Navia has received her very first Story Quest called Rosa Multiflora Chapter: Act I. In it, you will encounter the following sub-quests:

Shimmering Memories

Lost and Inherited

Yesterday's Tears, Tomorrow's Light

You will need to use a Story Key to unlock this questline. Furthermore, you need to have completed the Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act V - Masquerade of the Guilty and reach Adventurer Rank 40. Beating her first Story Quest will reward players with 60 Primogems, Hero's Wits, Mora, and more.

World Quest - Leroy Quest Chain

Interact with Euphrasie (Image via HoYoverse)

Leroy is a World Quest chain that takes place in the Court of Fontaine, where players assist Mr. Benoit Leroy with various chores and commissions. By moving the in-game clock to the next day, you can unlock subsequent sub-quests in the Leroy questline one after the other. Here is a quick overview of all the missions in this chain:

Leroy: Dying Flash Leroy: Firing Squad Leroy: Under Guard Leroy: High Noon Leroy: Hangman's Noose Leroy: Queen of the Night's Aria Leroy: Beautiful Friends

It is worth mentioning that this is the only World Quest in Genshin Impact 4.3 update. Completing all of its subquests will reward players with 130 Primogems for free. Additionally, you will also unlock a new hidden achievement, A Human Drama, which will offer you another five primogems.

Event quests

Flagship event preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the event quests that will appear with their own sub- and follow-up quests:

Roses and Muskets

Arataki Blazing Armor Beetle Battle Boot Camp

Lost Riches

Dance of Resolute Will

Marvelous Merchandise

Gazing Up at Eternity, Looking Down at the World

The first event Genshin Impact players will encounter happens to be Roses and Muskets. As a flagship event for version 4.3, it will have multiple sub-quests that will be time-gated. Players will have to complete them before they can access various gamemodes or mini-games. Lastly, there are no new Hangout quests for players to experience in the latest update.

