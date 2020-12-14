Chrono character in Free Fire: All you need to know about Cristiano Ronaldo's in-game character

Free Fire is widely known for juxtaposing traditional battle royale elements with in-game features that are uncommon in the genre, one of which is the availability of characters that possess special abilities.

The game's developers recently unveiled their collaboration with renowned football star Cristiano Ronaldo. They also introduced a new character based on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner named "Chrono". The character already made its way into the game on 13th December.

This article takes a look at all the details about Cristiano Ronaldo's character in Free Fire.

The ability of Chrono in Free Fire

According to his description in Free Fire, Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe and has an active ability called Time-Turner.

With his base-level ability, Chrono can create a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. He can shoot at opponents while being inside the force field. The ability also increases movement speed by 15%.

During skill activation, allies within the force field get a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting for 4 seconds. The ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At Chrono's maximum potential, his movement speed increases by 30%, and his allies' movement speed increases by 15%. All the effects last for 15 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Chrono has the potential to be one of the most powerful characters in Free Fire. He is a revolutionary character in the Free Fire universe as there are not many characters that have so much power in the game. His insane ability to block 600 damage and to increase movement speed is one of the best abilities one can have in-game.

Chrono is not available in the in-game store of Free Fire yet.