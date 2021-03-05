Chrono character in Garena Free Fire: Price, ability, looks, and more

Free Fire features different characters and skins in the game. Each of those can be used by players worldwide in their matches. One of those is Chrono, a character made in collaboration with football superstar Christiano Ronaldo.

Here are the details about the Chrono character in Garena Free Fire.

Chrono in Garena Free Fire

Chrono was released in December 2020 as part of the "Operation Chrono" limited-time event. The players first tried to top up the character. He has a long black and blue long coat outfit with futuristic motifs and patterns, as seen on his overall design.

He has the "Time Turner" active skill that can be used to create a force field. It can block up to 600 amounts of damage. It may also boost Chrono's development speed and the power field's squadmates by up to 15 percent.

One downside is the set-up time to activate the skill. It may take several seconds to activate. Nevertheless, Chrono can be a viable character in Free Fire matches.

Players can purchase Chrono for 1,499 diamonds. This can be done from the in-game store, wherein other characters and skins are also available.

Christiano Ronaldo as a Free Fire ambassador

Ronaldo was officially announced as a Free Fire ambassador by Garena. The limited-time event back then was dedicated to launching the game worldwide.

Image via Free Fire, YouTube

Ronaldo joins Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, DJ KSHMR, and DJ Alok in being ambassadors for the game. All of them have served as inspirations for other Free Fire characters. This is a way of executing Garena's goal of bringing Free Fire to the world through engagements with influential people.