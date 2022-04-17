Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - Details on the compass roulette mini-game

Square Enix's Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition was recently released for modern consoles and PCs. The underrated PS1 game is brought to a modern audience to experience in all its glory.

It might not be a good remaster, but it's perfectly serviceable as a PS1 game. As with any game of its era, it has mini-games.

These side distractions often allow players to gain rewards by participating and winning. One such experience in the recently released JRPG is the compass roulette mini-game. Where to play it? What goodies does it offer? Read on to find out.

Where can the roulette mini-game be found in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition?

Players can test their luck after arriving on the S.S. Zelbess in the Home World. For 100G (where G is the game's currency), the ship's casino offers players the opportunity to take a spin on the Compass-themed contraption.

Players start with 100 points. Having the needle fall on North doubles the points - so if you have 100 points, you end up with 200. Landing on East nets 50 points, while landing on West will make players lose 50 points. South offers no points and will end the session.

What prizes does Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition's compass roulette offer?

Depending upon the Points accumulated, the following rewards can be gained:

Rank Points Prizes 1 10,000 Rainbow Shell (First time), Denadorite (Everytime after first) 2 5,000-9,500 Mythril 3 1,000-4,950 Iron 4 500-950 Bone

These rewards are Forging items to upgrade weapons, armor, and accessories for protagonist Serge and his team. They range from the most common and worst (Bone) to the rarest and best (Rainbow Shell)

Originally appearing in the SNES game Chrono Trigger, the Rainbow Shell was described as "a very colorful and large shell that can be forged into many useful and durable items".

In Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, they are in the form of smaller fragments - 19 of them in all. Given that they are needed to craft the best gear in the game, it's no surprise they're limited in quantity.

Is there an easy way to gather 10,000 points for obtaining the best prize in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition?

Fans have figured out a trick revolving around pausing the game to manipulate the needle. But it can be pretty tedious this way. A better method is to hold the spin button before the spin begins.

The result always falls on the position 45 degrees after the starting position. So if the needle is on East, the holding trick will cause the needle to fall to the South. But South kicks players out of the mini-game. To avoid South, press the spin button a second after starting from East.

As should be evident by now, this trick is more dependent on timing than luck. Also, ensure that you do not accept any of the other tier prizes until you have the Rainbow Shell in possession, as your points will be deducted accordingly.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition is out on PC, PS4, XB1, and Nintendo Switch. Current gen console players can also enjoy it on PS5 and XSX|S via backward compatibility.

