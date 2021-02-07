Chrono vs A124 in Free Fire: Which character is better for the Factory Challenge?

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular Battle Royale games in the Esports genre right now. The game had its most recent update on February 4th. With it, the game also brought in two new characters - Shirou and Skyler.

There are a total of 37 characters in the game right now. Almost all of them have special abilities that aid players on the ground.

The Factory Challenge in Free Fire is one of the most popular custom room challenges created mainly by well-known content creators. The factory is one of the Bermuda map locations, where players drop onto the factory's roof to battle it out.

This article compares Chrono and A124, two of the most powerful characters in Free Fire, to see who will be a better choice for the Factory challenge.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and A124 in Free Fire

Chrono (Ability - Time Turner)

Chrono in Garena Free Fire

Chrono has an active ability called Time-Turner. At his base level ability, he can create a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. He can also shoot at opponents while being inside the force field. The player's movement speed also increases by 15%.

During skill activation, allies within the force field get a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting four seconds. It has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At Chrono's maximum potential, the movement speed increases by 30%, and the allies' movement speed increases by 15%. All the effects last for 15 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

A124 (Ability - Thrill of Battle)

A124 in Free Fire

A124 is a robot created using modern technologies and has an active ability called Thrill of Battle. At her base level, the character can quickly convert 25 EP (Energy Points) into HP (Health Points). It has a cooldown of 90 seconds.

She can convert 50 EP into HP with a much lesser cooldown of 60 seconds when she is maximized up to level 6 using character level up cards.

Verdict

Both Chrono and A124 are great characters and have great potential. But for the Factory challenge, it is safe to say that Chrono will be a better choice all things considered.

A124 is a great character in Free Fire with a lot of potential on the battlefield. She quickly converts EPs into HPs, which is beneficial, but not for the Factory challenge because the match format is either melee or fistfights.

(Note: As the Factory challenge is a custom room mode, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria).