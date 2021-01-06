Chrono vs A124 in Free Fire: Which character is better for the ranked mode?

Free Fire is an interesting battle royale game on the mobile platform. One reason is the availability of extraordinary characters with abilities that help players on the virtual ground.

Recently, Garena collaborated with football star Cristiano Ronaldo to bring his persona, called Chrono, into the game. A124, meanwhile, is one of the stronger characters in Free Fire.

This article compares these both to find out who is better for the ranked mode.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and A124 in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

A bounty hunter from another universe, Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner.

At its base level, the power creates a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. He can shoot opponents when inside it, with a movement speed increase of 15%.

Also, allies inside the force field receive a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting four seconds. The ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

After Chrono gets maximized to level 6, his movement speed increases by 30%, while allies’ movement speed increases by 15%. All the effects last 15 seconds, with a cooldown of 40 seconds.

A124

A124 in Free Fire

A124 is a robot created using modern technologies and has an active ability called Thrill of Battle. At her base level, the character can quickly convert 25 EP (Energy Points) into HP (Health Points). It has a cooldown of 90 seconds.

She can convert 50 EP into HP with a much lesser cooldown of 60 seconds when she is maximized up to level 6 using character level up cards

Conclusion

Both A124 and Chrono are capable characters, with dynamic abilities.

A124’s ability is brilliant, changing EPs into HPs, but requires more time. Chrono, meanwhile, offers two versatile powers, being able to defend attacks and assault opponents simultaneously.

Thus, regarding flexibility of use and suitability, Chrono will be better to play with in the Ranked mode.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.