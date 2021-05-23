Chrono vs A124: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad in May 2021?

Garena Free Fire is one of the market leaders in the mobile battle royale genre. Since its release in 2017, the title has exploded in popularity.

Much of its credit goes to frequent updates, gameplay styles, and gameplay modes. Clash Squad is one such popular mode in Free Fire that hosts short and intense matches. Two squads face each other for seven rounds and, the team to win the maximum rounds wins the game.

This article compares Chrono and A124, two popular characters, to determine the better choice for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire in May 2021.

Analyzing the abilities of Chrono and A124 in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono is a very popular Free Fire character

Ability: Time Turner

Skill type: Active

Chrono's active ability TimeTurner generates a force field blocking 600 damage from opponents at its initial level (Level 1). If players are inside this force field, they can shoot at enemies and deal damage to them.

The movement speed of the players is also enhanced by 5%, and all the effects last for three seconds. The skill takes a long cooldown time of 200 seconds.

Time Turner boosts the player's movement speed by 15% at its highest level (level 6). The total effect lasts for eight seconds, with a 170-second cooldown.

A124

A124 can convert EPs into HPs quickly in Free Fire

Ability: Thrill of Battle

Skill type: Active

A124's Thrill of Battle is an active skill that transforms 20 EPs into HPs within four seconds at its initial level (Level 1). The cooldown is of 10 seconds.

At A124's maximum potential (Level 6), the 60 EPs are converted into HPs within four seconds. The cooldown time remains the same: 10 seconds.

Verdict: Which is better?

Though Chrono's ability was initially compelling, after the OB27 update, his cooldown time was extended, making it extremely difficult for the players to use his skills frequently in a fast-paced mode.

Hence, A124 will be a much better option than Chrono for the Clash Squad mode as players can utilize A124's ability to consume a Level 3 mushroom. It will act as an HP boost for the rest of the round, giving the players a slight HP advantage.

Disclaimer: Choosing a character in Free Fire is an individual choice. Prioritizing one over the other is entirely dependent on playing preferences.