Chrono vs. Alvaro in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters

Free Fire is a mobile game that has garnered a lot of popularity in the last few years. This title has 35 characters. Almost all of them have special abilities players can use.

Among the many characters in this game, Chrono stands out as one of the most potent and powerful characters. The other character is Alvaro. Arguably, these are two of the best. This article analyzes their abilities to conclude which is the better option in-game.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Alvaro in Free Fire

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono in Free Fire

At Chrono's base level, a force field is conjured to block 600 damage. He can also shoot from inside the force field while increasing movement speeds up by 15%. Allies inside the force field also receive a 10% increase in movement speed, which lasts four seconds. This ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

After Chrono gets boosted to level 6, his movement speed increases by 30%, and his allies' movement speed increases by 15%, all effects last 15 seconds with a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Alvaro's ability - Art of Demolition

Alvaro in Free Fire

Alvaro was introduced a few seasons ago. His in-game description states that he is a skilled demolitionist. His passive ability in the game is called Art of Demolition.

This ability allows him to increase the explosive weapon damage by 6%, and the damage range is increased by 7%.

However, Alvaro can be maximized up to level 6, where his abilities increase the explosive weapon damage by 16% and the damage range by 10%.

Comparison: Who is better?

Alvaro only has an ability set that extends to explosives in the game. Chrono has an ability that enhances his allies' speed and allows him to defend and attack enemies simultaneously.

Hence, it is obvious that Chrono offers more versatility and benefits on the ground than Alvaro's explosive damage ability. Therefore, Chrono is a much better option than Alvaro.