Chrono vs Andrew in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters

Free Fire is one of the most played battle royale titles in the world. It has unique characters with special abilities that help the player on the battleground.

This article analyzes two popular characters in the game, Andrew and Chrono, to determine which one is better.

Assessing the abilities of Andrew and Chrono in Free Fire

Andrew

Andrew in Free Fire

As per his in-game description, Andrew was once a police officer. He has a passive ability called Armor Specialist. At his initial level (level one), vest durability loss is decreased by 2%.

The character can be leveled up using character fragments. At his highest potential, his vest durability loss is decreased by 12%.

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono, a bounty hunter from another universe, has an active ability called Time Turner.

At its base level, the ability creates a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. He can shoot opponents when inside the force field and can increase movement speed by 15%.

Allies inside the force field also receive a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting four seconds. The ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

After Chrono gets boosted to level 6, his movement speed increases by 30%, while his allies' movement speed increases by 15%. All the effects last 15 seconds, with a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Conclusion: Who is a better character?

As far as versatility is concerned, Chrono is a better character in Free Fire than Andrew.

While Andrew can build the vest strength of the player, his ability is only useful for defensive-minded players.

Meanwhile, Chrono offers two skillsets, with the option to defend against assaults and attack opponents at the same time. He can also increase ally movement speed.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.