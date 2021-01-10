Chrono vs Antonio in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters

Free Fire users have a unique advantage on the virtual battleground that players in most mobile battle royale games do not have. This advantage lies in the availability of characters with special abilities that significantly help players overcome their opponents in a match.

This article analyzes two popular characters in the game, Antonio and Chrono, to determine which one is better.

Assessing the abilities of Antonio and Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono character in Free Fire

Chrono is a bounty hunter who has an active ability called Time Turner.

At the base level, the ability creates a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. He can also shoot opponents when inside the force field while increasing movement speed by 15%.

Allies inside the force field also receive a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting four seconds. The ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

After Chrono gets boosted to level 6, his movement speed increases by 30%, while his allies' movement speed increases by 15%. All effects last 15 seconds, with a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Antonio

Antonio character in Free Fire

Antonio has a passive ability in Free Fire called Gangster's Spirit. His base level ability allows him to receive 10 extra HP when the round starts.

After leveling up the character to his max level (level 6), Antonio receives 35 extra HP when the round starts.

Comparison: Which is the better character to use?

Antonio's ability, which gives the player extra HP at the start of a round, is incredibly useful during early battles in the game.

However, Chrono is still a better character to use in Free Fire. This is because the character not only offers increased movement speed to the player but he can also boost the speed of his allies while shooting and blocking enemies simultaneously.

