Chrono vs Clu in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform. The title juxtaposes traditional battle elements with unique features that make it stand out from other mobile games in the genre.

One of these features is the availability of characters with unique abilities that determine the outcome of a match by helping the player on the battleground.

This article compares two popular characters in Free Fire, Chrono and Clu, to determine which is better.

Assessing the abilities of Clu and Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has an active skill called Time Turner. At its base level, it can build a force field that blocks 600 enemy damage. He can also fire at his enemies when inside the force field. In addition, his movement speed improves by 15%.

When activated, allies inside the force field get a 10% improvement in movement speed, lasting four seconds. The effects have a cooldown period of 50 seconds.

At Chrono's full potential, the character's movement speed increases by 30%, and his allies' movement speed increases by 15%. Both effects last 15 seconds and have a cooldown period of 40 seconds.

Clu's ability - Tracing Steps

Clu character in Free Fire

Clu has an active ability called Tracing Steps. At her level 1 ability, she can locate the position of enemies who are not in a prone or squat position within 30m. She then shares the information with teammates (level 4). Her effects last for five seconds with a CD of 50 seconds.

At her maximum ability, her locating radius increases to 50m, and the effect lasts for seven seconds.

Verdict: Who is better between Chrono and Clu?

Clu's ability to find opponents and share their location with her allies is remarkable. However, it cannot compete with Chrono's ability to simultaneously defend and attack within a protective force field, while also getting increased movement speed.

Therefore, it is safe to say that Chrono is a better character than Clu in Garena Free Fire.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. It is an individual's choice to pick one character over the other according to his/her preference in Garena Free Fire.

