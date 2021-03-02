Chrono vs Dasha in Free Fire: Which character is better for Clash Squad?

Garena Free Fire is a highly in-demand title worldwide because of its unique and distinctive features. The character segment in-game is what makes it so popular and unique.

Chrono is one of the more popular and strongest characters, while Dasha is one of the better characters. Both have strong potential to assist players on the battleground with their abilities.

The Clash Squad mode is one of the most popular arcade modes in the game. This article compares Chrono and Dasha's abilities to see who is a better pick for this mode in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Dasha in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono is one of the most well-liked characters with an active ability called Time Turner. He can conjure up a force field that can block 600 damage while allowing players to shoot at opponents from inside.

His movement speed is also improved by 15%, while allies get a 10% speed boost when inside the force field. When Chrono is maximized, his abilities also get boosted. However, it has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

Dasha

Advertisement

Dasha in Free Fire

As per the in-game description, Dasha is a prankster and rebel with a passive ability which is called Partying On.

Its default level lessens damage taken from falls by 30%, diminishes recovery time from falls by 60%, reduces the rate of recoil build-up by 6%, and lessens maximum recoil by the same amount as that of recoil build-up.

Dasha can evolve up to level six, where she can reach her highest potential and maximum ability.

Comparison

Advertisement

Both Chrono and Dasha are potent characters and have great qualities to dispense. They have different abilities that can help in different situations. However, for the Clash Squad mode, it is safe to say that Chrono will be much more beneficial.

Dasha is undoubtedly a great character to use by beginners and intermediate players because of her ability to reduce weapon recoil. But Chrono is more potent, offering damage protection with a significantly enhanced movement speed for himself and his allies. These attributes are quite beneficial for the Clash Squad mode especially.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Gaming Tamizhan (GT King): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on one person's playing style.