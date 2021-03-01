5 best Free Fire pets in March 2021

Garena Free Fire hosts a range of pets alongside several characters. These pets have special skills that allow players to boost their performances on the virtual battleground.

There are many pets in the game, and players often get confused about which one will be better to use. Mechanical Pup and Kitty are two pets that don't own any ability, but the rest are pretty capable.

This article is an updated list of the best pets available in Free Fire in March 2021.

Note: This article is not according to any particular order or ranking and reflects the author's personal views.

Top five pets in Free Fire as of March 2021

#1 - Detective Panda

Detective Panda in Free Fire

Detective Panda has an awesome and potent ability called Panda's Blessings.

It replenishes 4 HP once the player kills an opponent. When Detective Panda has been maximized to its highest potential (pet level 3), 10 HP will be gained every time users get a kill.

This ability is excellent for the Classic as well as Clash Squad modes as it restores HPs with each kill.

#2 - Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox also offers incredible abilities on the ground. It has a power called Well Fed that allows players to restore an extra 4 HP when using a health pack.

As it is maximized, it restores an extra 10 HP when the player uses a health pack.

#3 - Ottero

Ottero in Free Fire

Ottero is a great character for Classic games with an ability called Double Blubber.

Players can restore their EP while using a Treatment Gun or Med Kit. The recovered amount of EP is 35% of the total HP restored. The number of EPs transformed at skill level 3 will increase to 65 percent.

#4 - Rockie

Rockie's ability is named Stay Chill. At its default level, it can reduce the cooldown time of equipped active skills by 6 percent. Once maximized to pet level 7, it can decrease the active ability cooldown time by 15%.

This is a very beneficial ability for players who regularly use active ability characters like DJ Alok, Chrono, or K in Free Fire.

#5 - Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

Mr. Waggor has an ability called Smooth Gloo, allowing him to create one gloo wall grenade at its primary level every 120 seconds if the player doesn't have a gloo wall grenade.

When maximized to skill level 3, Mr. Waggor can produce one gloo wall grenade after every 100 seconds if the player has less than two gloo wall grenades.

