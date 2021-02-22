Detective Panda vs Ottero in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of both pets

Garena Free Fire has reached tremendous heights in the esports industry, and much of the credit of its success goes to the unique features that the game offers to players.

Pets are one of the best features in the game. They help players on the virtual battleground, giving them a significant advantage and the benefits of using a character's abilities.

Detective Panda and Ottero are two of the most potent pets in Free Fire, offering players great abilities. This article compares these two pets to see which will be a better pick for the players.

Assessing the abilities of Detective Panda and Ottero in Free Fire

Detective Panda's ability - Panda's Blessings

Detective Panda in Free Fire

Detective Panda has a fascinating skill called Panda's Blessings, which is very helpful on the battlefield.

The skill can regenerate 4 HP to each kill. When maximized to pet level 7, it can substantially boost its ability and recover 10 HP per kill.

Ottero's ability - Double Blubber

Ottero in Free Fire

Ottero has a remarkable ability which is called Double Blubber. With this ability, players can recover EPs while using a Treatment Gun or a Med Kit. The recovered amount of EP is 35% of the total restored HP.

At pet level 7, the amount of EP conversion increases to 65%.

Verdict

Both Ottero and Panda are great pets to equip on the ground. They offer great support to players with their insane healing abilities. Choosing one over the other is subjective, as both pets have commendable abilities to dispense.

Ottero helps players while using medkits or treatment guns, while Panda restores HP upon each kill. Hence, both pets are excellent choices for passive as well as aggressive players in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. The choice of pets is a personal decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

