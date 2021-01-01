Chrono vs Dasha in Free Fire: Who is the better character for the ranked mode?

Free Fire offers distinctive and unique features, like special characters that provide significant assistance to players.

There are plenty of characters in Free Fire, and almost all have unique abilities that offer an extra edge to players,

Chrono and Dasha are some of the latest characters introduced in Free Fire. This article compares their abilities to see who is better for ranked matches.

Also read: How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 beta update

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Dasha in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has an impressive active ability, Time Turner. At his primary level, Chrono creates a force field capable of blocking 600 damage. He can also shoot at opponents when lodged inside the force field, with his movement speed also increased by 15%.

Allies within the force field get a 10% increment in movement speed, with all the effects lasting four seconds. The cooldown is a long 50 seconds.

Advertisement

When Chrono gets maximized to his highest potential, at level six, his ability sees a significant boost.

Dasha

Dasha in Free Fire

Dasha's passive ability, Partying On, compliments her prankster and rebel description.

Dasha's initial level ability reduces damage taken from falls by 30%, diminish recovery time from falls by 60%, reduce the rate of recoil build-up by 6%, and lessens maximum recoil by 6%.

Dasha can be leveled up to six using character fragments. When at her maximum potential, the character sees a great boost in her abilities.

Conclusion

Advertisement

Chrono and Dasha are potent characters in their separate ways. However, compared on equal grounds, the former is the better character to play with.

Dasha has a remarkable ability to reduce the recoil build-up, lessen fall damage, and is an excellent character for beginners. But when compared with Chrono's power, she falls short in terms of versatility and viability.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Gaming Tamizhan (GT King): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.