Chrono vs DJ Alok in Free Fire: Which character is better for the Factory Challenge?

Free Fire is one of the unique Battle Royale games in the Esports industry which stands out primarily because it includes characters that aid players in the game.

The Factory challenge is one of the most popular custom room challenges created mainly by popular content creators. The factory is one of the Bermuda map locations, where the challengers drop on the factory's roof to battle face to face.

This article compares the two most powerful and sought-after Free Fire characters to see which one would be better suited for the Factory challenge.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Chrono in Free Fire

DJ Alok is the most sought-after character in Free Fire. He has an active ability called Drop the Beat, which can create a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

His ability can be boosted to level six using character level-up cards. The max level increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Chrono has an active ability called Time-Turner. At his base level ability, he can create a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. He can also shoot at opponents while being inside the force field. Movement speed also increases by 15%.

During skill activation, allies within the force field get a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting four seconds. It has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At Chrono's maximum potential, the movement speed increases by 30%, and the allies' movement speed increases by 15%. All the effects last 15 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Verdict

Both Chrono and DJ Alok have impressive potentials in Free Fire and are two of the most beneficial characters. However, for the Factory roof challenge, DJ Alok seems to be a better choice, given that the fight is melee and fists without any medkits.

Although Chrono is also at par with DJ Alok for most things, the latter's constant healing source and enhanced movement speed will always put the players on edge over their enemies.

(Note: As the Factory challenge is a custom room mode, it solely depends on the individual players as to which weapon they choose. Usually, the fights are 1v1, and the popular weapons are melee and fists. Hence, this article compares these two characters based on these criteria).