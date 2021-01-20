Chrono vs DJ Alok in Free Fire: Which character is better for Ranked and Clash Squad modes?

Free Fire stands out from other battle royal games due to its exclusive in-game features and specialties. One of its outstanding aspects is the availability of characters with special abilities that support players on the virtual battlefield.

Chrono and DJ Alok are two of the most popular and potent characters in the game. This article compares their abilities to see who is better for both the Clash Squad and the Ranked modes in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok's ability - Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat, which can create a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

His power can be boosted to level six using character level-up cards. The max level increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono in Free Fire

According to his description in Free Fire, Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe and has an active ability, called Time Turner. At his base level ability, he can create a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. He can also shoot at opponents while being inside the force field. Movement speed also increases by 15%.

During skill activation, allies within the force field get a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting four seconds. It has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At Chrono's maximum potential, the movement speed increases by 30%, and the allies' movement speed increases by 15%. All the effects last 15 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Conclusion: Who is better?

DJ Alok is perhaps the most popular character and is also quite powerful. He has a remarkable ability to heal and enhance speed, but Chrono also blocks a great deal of damage and attacks enemies simultaneously. Chrono also improves the movement speed of the allies better than Alok.

Therefore, be it the Clash Squad or Ranked modes, Chrono is always a better choice in usage and versatility.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.