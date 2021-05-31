Chrono vs DJ Alok vs Skyler: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge in May 2021?

The Factory Challenge in Free Fire is a great way to break up the monotony of Classic BR matches. Though this challenge was established by YouTubers in a custom room match, it quickly became a popular choice for many.

The Factory Challenge requires players to land on the rooftop of Factory, a Bermuda map location, and engage in a fistfight (or melee weapons) against one another.

Though players can choose any of the characters from the loadout, there are only a handful of them who can assist players in winning this match type.

DJ Alok, Chrono and Skyler are three of the most potent characters for this challenge, and this article compares their abilities to determine who will be the best option for the Factory Challenge.

Analyzing the abilities of DJ Alok, Skyler, and Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Ability: Time Turner

Skill type: Active

Chrono's active skill, "Time Turner," can create a force field that blocks 600 damage from opponents (Level 1). Players can shoot at opponents while they are inside the force field.

The player's movement speed increases by 5%, and both effects last three seconds. The cooldown for this skill is 200 seconds.

Time Turner boosts the player's movement speed by 15% at the highest level (level 6). The impact lasts eight seconds and is followed by a 180-second cooldown.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok is the most powerful character in Free Fire

Ability: Drop the Beat

Skill Type: Active

Drop the Beat is DJ Alok's active ability, and it creates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and regenerates 5 HP/s for five seconds.

Alok's talent increases ally movement speed by 15% and heals 5 HP/s for 10 seconds at the highest level (Level 6).

Skyler

Skyler in Free Fire

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Skill type: Active

Skyler possesses an active ability known as Riptide Rhythm. This ability, at its default level, produces a sonic wave capable of damaging five gloo walls within a 50m radius.

Each gloo wall deployed will improve HP recovery by 4 points at first. The ability, however, has a 60-second cooldown.

Verdict: Who is better?

Skyler's ability involves gloo walls and the challenge prohibits using them. Hence, Skyler is not a good enough choice. Chrono's ability can be used to enhance movement speed during fistfights, but the long cooldown period is a significant disadvantage.

Therefore, DJ Alok is the best choice amongst these options, as he has a healing and movement-speed-enhancing ability. Both of DJ Alok's skills give players an extra edge in terms of HP and speed.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the three characters based on these criteria.