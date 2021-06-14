Chrono vs Elite Andrew: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push in Clash Squad Season 7?

The new ranked season for Free Fire's Clash Squad began a few days ago. Players have already begun grinding in the hopes of climbing the ranked ladder and obtaining exclusive tier-based rewards.

Players can choose any character to play the Clash Squad mode. In this game mode, two teams of four players each have to battle it out in seven rounds. The squad with the most victories (4) will be declared winners.

This article compares the abilities of two popular Free Fire characters, Chrono and Elite Andrew, to determine who is the best pick for rank pushing in Clash Squad Season 7.

Analyzing Chrono and Elite Andrew in Garena Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono is a powerful Garena Free Fire character

Ability: Time Turner

Skill type: Active

Chrono's active ability, called Time Turner, can create a force field that blocks 600 damage from opponents (at the default level). It also increases the player's movement speed by 5%. Players can shoot at opponents when they are inside the force field. The effects last three seconds and have a CD of 200 seconds.

At Chrono's maximum level (level 6), Time Turner increases the player's movement speed by 15%. The effects last for eight seconds and have a CD of 180 seconds.

Elite Andrew

Elite Andrew or Andrew "the Fierce" is the upgraded version of Andrew in Free Fire

Ability: Wolf Pack

Skill type: Passive

Elite Andrew (Awakened Andrew) has the ability of the original Andrew character (Armor Specialist) in addition to his upgraded passive ability, Wolf Pack.

Wolf Pack reduces armor damage by 8%. If teammates carry Elite Andrew's skill, an additional 15% damage reduction will be added to each of them.

At the highest level (Level 6), Elite Andrew reduces armor damage by 14%.

Verdict: Who is better?

Both Chrono and Elite Andrew are great choices for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire. Players can choose either character based on their preference.

Having said that, Chrono has a very long cooldown time, which means Elite Andrew has a slight edge.

Elite Andrew's ability to reduce armor damage will allow players to rush towards opponents in a match without having to worry too much.

Disclaimer: Choosing a Free Fire character is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the gamer's playing style.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh