Chrono vs Elite Hayato vs DJ Alok in Free Fire: Which character is better for the Factory Challenge?

The Factory Challenge is one of Free Fire's most renowned custom room challenges.

Two players must land on the roof of the Factory (a spot on the Bermuda map) and do battle with fists or melee weapons. They can complete this challenge with any Free Fire character.

This article compares Elite Hayato, DJ Alok, and Chrono to see who is the right choice for Free Fire's Factory Challenge.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok, Elite Hayato, and Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono possesses Time Turner, an active skill. This power creates a force field that stops enemies from doing 600 damage at the default stage (level 1). When inside the force field, players have the ability to fire at enemies, and their movement speed also increases by 5%.

The results last 3 seconds and have a 200-second cooldown.

At its maximum level, Time Turner increases the player’s movement speed by 15%. The results last for 8 seconds and have a cooldown of 180 seconds.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Drop the Beat is the ability that DJ Alok has. At its lowest stage, this power generates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and recovers 5 HP/s for five seconds (level 1).

Alok can improve this skill with the aid of universal fragments. The highest level of this active ability increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5 HP/s for 10 seconds.

Elite Hayato (Hayato Firebrand)

Hayato Firebrand in Free Fire

Hayato has the passive skill, Bushido. However, he can upgrade to the elite edition, Hayato Firebrand, who possesses the Art of Blades ability.

It is a passive power that maintains Hayato’s original ability while also reducing frontal damage by 1% for every 10% of max HP loss.

Verdict

Elite Hayato, Chrono, and DJ Alok are potent characters and have unique abilities. However, for the Factory Challenge, DJ Alok is a more suitable option.

Elite Hayato’s frontal damage reducing ability is helpful but not so significant because of the percentage of the damage it reduces. Chrono’s ability is also helpful as it increases the movement speed of the players.

But DJ Alok’s ability is much more versatile than these two and has a great healing ability, along with increased movement speed that helps players remarkably on the ground.

Hence, his ability is much more versatile and beneficial for the Factory Challenge.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon of choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.

