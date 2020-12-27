Chrono vs Hayato Firebrand: Who is the better Free Fire character?

Free Fire is one of the biggest mobile games in the battle royale genre. There are a plethora of characters in the game, and all of them have special abilities that assist players on the battleground.

Chrono, the in-game persona of Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo, is the most recent addition to the list of characters in Free Fire. Hayato, on the other hand, is already one of the most popular characters in the game.

This article compares the abilities of Chrono and the upgraded version of Hayato called Hayato Firebrand.

Assessing the abilities of Hayato Firebrand and Chrono in Free Fire

Hayato Firebrand

Hayato is an incredible character in Free Fire. He can be upgraded to a more potent version of himself called Hayato Firebrand, who has an active ability called the Art of Blades.

This ability can diminish the frontal damage rate of a player by 20%, but the effect only lasts for 3 seconds. However, this ability cannot be used consecutively and has a 50-second cooldown before it can be used again.

Chrono

Chrono is one of the most sought-after characters in Free Fire and possesses some incredible abilities that are useful for players on the battleground.

At his level-one ability, Chrono can create a force field blocking 600 damage from enemies. He can also shoot at opponents from inside the force field. Moreover, his movement speed increases by 15%. His allies within the force field also get a 10% increment in movement speed, with these effects lasting for 4 seconds. The ability has a 50-second cooldown.

When Chrono is maximized to level six, his abilities see major enhancements.

Conclusion

Chrono provides Free Fire players with great defensive and attacking power along with increased movement speed. Meanwhile, Hayato Firebrand only helps players with their defensive gameplay and lacks the versatility that an aggressive player requires.

Chrono is, therefore, a better character than Hayato Firebrand in Free Fire.

(Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.)