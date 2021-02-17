Chrono vs Hayato vs Jai in Free Fire: Which character is better for the Factory Challenge?

Garena Free Fire has a wide range of characters for players to choose from. The game currently has a total of 37 characters, all possessing special abilities that assist players on the virtual battleground.

Apart from the various game modes in Free Fire, popular content creators have also created interesting custom room modes. One such mode is the Factory Challenge, where players drop on the roof of a factory to fight against one another (mostly melee or fistfights).

This article compares three characters in Free Fire - Chrono, Hayato and Jai - to determine who is the best pick for this challenge.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono, Hayato, and Jai in Free Fire

Jai's ability - Raging Reload

Jai in Free Fire

Jai has a passive ability called Raging Reload. This ability can automatically reload a gun's magazine by 30% after knocking down an opponent. However, it is limited to guns that fall under the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG classes.

Jai can also be boosted up to six stages, with a maximum magazine reloading capacity of 45%.

Hayato's ability - Bushido

Hayato in Free Fire

As per his in-game description, Hayato is a legendary samurai who has a passive ability called Bushido. After equipping the character, a player's armor penetration increases by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP.

Once leveled up to 6, the armor penetration increases by 10% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP.

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. At its default level, the ability builds a force field that can block 600 damage.

Chrono can also shoot from inside the force field while boosting the movement speed by 15%. Allies inside the force field also receive a 10% increment in movement speed, with the effects lasting for four seconds. The ability has a cooldown of fifty seconds.

After Chrono is boosted to level 6, his movement speed increases by 30%, and his allies' movement speed is boosted by 15%. All the effects last for 15 seconds, with a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Verdict

All three characters are useful in the Classic and Clash Squad matches in Garena Free Fire. However, not all of them are efficient in the Factory Challenge.

Based on their abilities and versatility of use, Chrono is the best character to choose for the Factory Challenge as he can boost movement speed significantly, giving players quick reflexes.

Meanwhile, Jai is the least efficient character for this challenge as his ability is only useful when the player is equipped with guns, and there are no guns available in the Factory Challenge.

(Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria).

