Chrono vs Hayato: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad?

Free Fire has reached unprecedented heights in the battle royale genre on mobile platforms. It is one of the most distinctive and unique titles which offers special characters in the game.

There are a total of 35 characters available in Free Fire, and all of them have special abilities (except Nulla and Primis) that help the players significantly on the virtual battleground.

Chrono is the most recent addition in the character segment of Free Fire and is the in-game persona of the very famous football legend, Cristiano Ronaldo. Hayato is also a very popular and powerful character in the game that possesses great abilities.

The Clash Squad mode is already one of the most sought-after arcade modes in Free Fire. This article compares and analyzes both Chrono and Hayato to find out which one is better to play in the Clash Squad mode.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato

Hayato's ability in Free Fire

Hayato is a legendary samurai with a passive ability called "Bushido." His ability increases armor penetration by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in the maximum HP. When he is maximized to his highest potential, there is a 10% increment in the armor protection with every 10% decrease in HP.

Hayato also has an upgraded version of himself called the "Awakened" version, which has an active ability called the "Art of Blades." This ability significantly reduces the frontal damage by 20% for three seconds and has a cooldown of 50 seconds once used.

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono is undoubtedly one of the most powerful characters that Free Fire has ever introduced.

At his base level ability, he can create a force field that blocks 600 damage from enemies. He also has the ability to shoot at opponents while being inside the force field, and his movement speed also increases by 15%. This is an active ability and is named "Time-Turner."

During Chrono's activation of skills, allies within the force field get a 10% increment in movement speed, with the effects lasting for four seconds having a cooldown of 50 seconds.

When Chrono is maximized to his highest potential, his movement speed increases by 30%, and the allies' movement speed increases by 15%. All the effects last for 15 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Conclusion: Who is better for Clash Squad?

Both Chrono and Hayato are available in Free Fire, and they possess incredible abilities. Hayato has a passive ability, while Chrono has an active one.

The Clash Squad mode is all about team games and allies, hence to look upon these aspects, Chrono has the upper hand over all these aspects than Hayato.

Hayato's ability is useful but is much inclined towards individual defense, while Chrono can only defend himself and attack enemies, but at the same time, he can also significantly increase the movement speed of allies.

Hence, for Clash Squad mode, Chrono is better and much more viable to use than Hayato due to the versatility of the character's abilities.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the playing style of an individual.