Chrono vs Hayato: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad mode in May 2021?

The Clash Squad mode is one of the most popular arcade modes in Free Fire. It is an intense game mode where two squads of four players each face off in a small portion of a map. The team that wins the maximum number of rounds will be declared the winners.

Players can use any Free Fire character in the Clash Squad mode depending on their playing style.

Chrono and Hayato are two of the strongest characters in Free Fire. They give players a significant advantage on the virtual battleground with their unique abilities.

This article compares the abilities of Chrono and Hayato to determine which is a better character for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire as of May 2021.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Hayato in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Ability: Time Turner

Skill Type: Active

Chrono's active ability, known as Time Turner, generates a force field that prevents 600 damage from opponents at its base level. The player can shoot at enemies within the force field. The player's movement speed also increases by 5%, and the effects last for three seconds, with a cooldown of 200 seconds.

At its highest level (level 6), Time Turner increases the player's movement speed by 15%. The effects last for eight seconds and have a 170-second cooldown.

Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

Ability: Bushido

Skill Type: Passive

Hayato is a legendary samurai with a passive ability called Bushido. After the character gets equipped, armor penetration increases by 7.5%, with every 10% reduction in maximum HP.

Once leveled up to 6, armor penetration increases by 10% with every 10% reduction in maximum HP.

Verdict: Who is better?

Chrono's active ability can protect the player with a defensive shield while improving their movement speed. However, his long cooldown period can restrict the player from using his abilities frequently.

Meanwhile, Hayato's passive ability increases armor penetration significantly and can cause massive damage to opponents quickly. This is very helpful in a mode that is as fast-paced as the Clash Squad mode.

Therefore, Hayato is a better character than Chrono for the Clash Squad mode after the OB27 update.

Disclaimer: Choosing a character in Free Fire is a matter of preference. Prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

