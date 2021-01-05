Chrono vs Jai in Free Fire: Which character is better for ranked mode?

Garena Free Fire has garnered a lot of popularity over the last few years. Much of its success can be credited to the unique features that make it stand out from other battle royale games on the mobile platform.

There are currently over 30 characters available in Free Fire. While Chrono is the latest addition to this list of characters, Jai is already a popular character in the game.

This article compares the two characters to determine which one is better for ranked mode matches in Free Fire.

Also read: Free Fire: Three best characters in the game

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Jai in Free Fire

Jai

Jai in Free Fire

Jai has a passive ability called Raging Reload. As his character description says, he is a decorated SWAT commander with the ability to automatically reload a gun's magazine by 30% after knocking down an opponent. However, this reloading capability is limited to guns that fall under the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG classes.

Advertisement

This character can be leveled up to six stages, with a maximum magazine reloading capacity of 45%.

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. At his base level ability, he can create a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. He can also shoot at opponents while being inside the force field. Movement speed also increases by 15%.

During skill activation, allies within the force field get a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting four seconds. It has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At Chrono's highest potential, the player's movement speed increases by 30%, and the allies' movement speed increases by 15%. All the effects last 15 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Conclusion: Who is better?

Advertisement

While Chrono has an active ability in Free Fire, Jai has a passive ability. Based on this fact alone, it is safe to say that Chrono is a better character to use for ranked mode matches.

Jai has a great ability that allows the player to reload faster, but his skills are limited to reloading a gun.

Chrono, on the other hand, offers much more than that. The character can block and tackle enemies at the same time while also increasing the movement speed of his allies. His ability will, therefore, prove to be much more useful while rank pushing.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual.