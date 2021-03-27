Chrono vs Jai: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Garena Free Fire is an extremely competitive game that has a ranking system for its major modes - Battle Royale and Clash Squad.

Gamers play ranked matches to climb up the tiers in this system. The Ranked Season resets every few months.

Players can use any Free Fire character while rank-pushing in the game. This article compares two popular characters, Chrono and Jai, to determine which one is better-suited for rank-pushing in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Jai in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono possesses an ability called Time Turner. At the base level, this ability produces a force field that can prevent 600 damage from opponents. The character can shoot at opponents while within the force field. His movement speed also increases by 15%.

Allies within the force field also earn from a 10% increase in movement speed for 4 seconds. It has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At its maximum level, Time Turner increases the player's movement speed by 30%. Meanwhile, allies' movement speed is enhanced by 15%. All the effects last for 15 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Jai

Jai in Free Fire

Jai has a passive ability called Raging Reload. He is a decorated SWAT commander with the ability to reload a gun's magazine by 30% after knocking down an enemy. This reloading capability, however, is limited to AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG-class weapons.

This character has a maximum magazine reloading capacity of 45%.

Conclusion: Who is better?

While Chrono and Jai have great abilities in Free Fire, the former is a better character to use while rank-pushing.

While Jai's ability is limited to reloading guns, Chrono's ability offers a defensive shield and also allows the player to simultaneously attack their opponents. In addition, it increases the movement speed of both the player and his/her allies.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual.

