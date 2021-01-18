Chrono vs Joseph in Free Fire: Comparing the two characters' abilities

A critical aspect of Garena Free Fire has been characters. Each of them has a special power, except for the default characters (Nulla and Primis).

The game currently includes 35 characters. Players continue to compare them to consider the best character in the game. This article compares Chrono and Joseph's skills in Free Fire to see who is better.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Joseph in Free Fire

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono is an aggressive bounty hunter with an ability called Time Turner. At the base level, it conjures up a force field to block 600 damage.

Chrono can also fire from within the force field while increasing the speed of movement by 15%. Allies within the force field also obtain a 10% boost in speed, with the impact lasting four seconds. It has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

After Chrono is elevated to level 6, his pace increases by 30 percent, and his allies' speed of movement goes up by 15 percent. Both results last 15 seconds, with a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Joseph's ability - Nutty Movement

Joseph in Free Fire

As per his in-game biography, Joseph is a well-known physicist with a passive skill called the Nutty Movement. It allows him to increase his movement and sprint speed by 10% whenever he takes damage.

At his highest potential (level 6), Joseph's movement and sprinting speed are increased by 20% upon taking damage.

Conclusion

Both Joseph and Chrono are unique characters, but the latter is the clear winner regarding extra benefits on the ground.

In terms of versatility, Chrono offers multiple skillsets with increased movement speed and defensive ability. Joseph only increases his speed of movement without any extra benefits.

Hence, considering the usefulness, Chrono is always a better choice.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. It is an individual's choice to pick one character over the other.