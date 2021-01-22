Chrono vs Jota in Free Fire: Which character is better for Clash Squad?

Over the years, Free Fire has been one of the most influential titles of the battle royale genre. What makes the game so interesting and popular is the inclusion of special characters.

Chrono and Jota are two of the most powerful characters in the game, and both possess unique abilities on the battleground.

This article compares these two characters to find out who is better for the Clash Squad mode.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Jota in Free Fire

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono in Free Fire

As per his Free Fire description, Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe and has an active ability called Time Turner. At its base level, the ability creates a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies.

Chrono can also shoot at opponents while being inside the force field. His movement speed also increases by 15%.

During skill activation, allies within the force field get a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting for four seconds. The ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

Advertisement

At Chrono's maximum potential, his movement speed increases by 30%, while the allies' movement speed increases by 15%. All the effects last for 15 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Jota's ability - Sustained Raids

Jota in Free Fire

As Jota's character description in Free Fire highlights, he is a parkour expert and stuntman who has the primary level passive ability called Sustained Raids.

The ability instantly restores 25HP with every SMG or Shotgun kill at a short cooldown of five seconds. At the maximum level, Jota will restore 40HP with each Shotgun or SMG kill.

Comparison: Who is better for the Clash Squad mode?

Both Jota and Chrono have unique abilities. Jota has an aggressive skill, while Chrono can be beneficial for both passive and aggressive players.

Jota's ability to gain HP with each kill is a great asset for defensive players. Yet, Chrono's skill is much more flexible and convenient than Jota's as he can defend as well as attack enemies simultaneously.

While Jota has an outstanding skill in the game, Chrono's agility and effective use of abilities will give players an extra edge during the Clash Squad matches.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the playing style of an individual.