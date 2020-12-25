Chrono vs K in Free Fire: Who is the better character for Clash Squad?

Free Fire has been one of the most dominant titles in the mobile battle royale genre, achieving unparalleled success. It is one of the most exceptional and unique titles.

Free Fire has a wide range of characters, and all of them have special abilities, with a primary aim of assisting players on the virtual battleground.

Chrono, the in-game persona of the Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, is the most recent addition to the character list. K, on the other hand, is also a popular and powerful character boasting extraordinary abilities.

The Clash Squad mode is doubtlessly one of the most desired and sought-after arcade modes in Free Fire. This article compares and analyzes Chrono with K (Captain Booyah) to determine which one is better in the Clash Squad mode.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and K in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono at his initial level (Level 1) can create a force field that blocks 600 damage from enemies. He can also fire at opponents from inside the force field. His movement speed will also have an increment of 15%.

Moreover, allies within the force field get a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting 4 seconds. It has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At Chrono's highest potential at Level 6, his movement speed increases by 30%, while allies' movement speed increases by 15%. All the effects of his ability last 15 seconds and have a cooldown of forty seconds.

K (Captain Booyah)

K (Captain Booyah)

As per K's in-game description, he is a professor and a jiu-jitsu expert with an active ability called Master of All. In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increment in the EP (Energy Points) conversion rate.

In the psychology mode, he can recover 2 EP every three seconds up to 100 EP. However, the mode switch cooldown takes around 20 seconds.

He can also evolve to a much higher level (up to level 6) where his abilities see a tremendous and remarkable increment.

Conclusion: Who is better?

Chrono and K both have two skillsets, and both are unique and powerful. However, in terms of Clash Squad, K becomes almost useless. But that is only for the Clash Squad mode, as he is an incredible character to use in every other game mode in Free Fire.

Hence, as K is not potent enough to assist players significantly in the Clash Squad mode, Chrono is the better choice.

