Chrono vs K in Free Fire: Who is the better character for Ranked mode?

Garena Free Fire is prominent for the special characters it offers. There are 35 characters in the game that help players significantly on the ground with their unique abilities.

Chrono is the newest addition to the game's character section and is already very popular and well-known for his impressive attributes. K is also a compelling character that possesses excellent abilities.

This article compares and contrasts these two characters to see who is a better choice for the Ranked mode matches in-game.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and K in Free Fire

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono in Garena Free Fire (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Chrono is perhaps the most potent character in the Free Fire universe. He possesses an impressive active ability called the Time Turner.

Chrono's base level ability creates a force field to block 600 damage. He also shoots from inside the force field, with his movement speed increasing by 15%. Allies inside the force field also get a 10% increment in movement speed, with all these effects lasting 4 seconds. The ability has a fifty-second cooldown before being able to use again.

However, Chrono's ability can be maximized, and the character sees significant enhancement in his powers once leveled up to level six.

K (Captain Booyah) ability - Master of All

K in Free Fire

K has a very unique and distinctive set of skills in Free Fire. He possesses an active ability called Master of All, which is divided into two skillsets:

Psychology Mode: This mode allows K to restore 2 EP every 3 seconds up to 100 EP.

Jiujitsu Mode: In this skill set, the ability allows teammates within a 6m radius to receive a 500% increment in their EP conversion rate.

Upon leveling up, only the Psychology mode sees a boost. However, the mode switch cooldown of K becomes 20 seconds.

Conclusion

For the Ranked mode in Free Fire, it is safe to say that Chrono will be better.

K possesses an impressive ability to replenish EPs, but the character is limited to his EP restoration ability and is not versatile. On the other hand, Chrono has many more powers to dispense, which are more viable for passive and aggressive players on the ground.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.