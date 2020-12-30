How to get stylish Free Fire names with symbols like SK Sabir Boss and OP Vincenzo: Step-by-step guide for beginners

SK Sabir Boss and OP Vincenzo are two prominent figures in the Free Fire community.

They are quite popular for their gameplay skills in the battle royale sensation and boast massive YouTube subscriber counts of over 3.29 million and 4.93 million, respectively.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to create names like SK Sabir Boss and OP Vincenzo.

How to get stylish Free Fire names like SK Sabir Boss and OP Vincenzo: Step-by-step guide

Players can visit websites like Nickfinder to get names like SK Sabir Boss and OP Vincenzo, as shown in the pictures below:

Names like SK Sabir Boss

Names like OP Vincenzo

They can also use websites like lingojam.com, fancytexttool.com and fancytextguru.com to get stylish names.

Here are the steps by which players can create cool names using such websites:

Step 1: Players have to open any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: They then have to enter the required name in the text field. Several results with a variety of fonts and symbols will appear.

FancyTextGuru - One such website

Step 3: Players can then choose the desired result and paste it while changing their IGN in Garena Free Fire.

How players can change their names in Garena Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to change their names in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players first have to open the game and click on the "Profile" icon located on the top-left corner of the lobby screen.

Step 2: Once the profile appears, they should tap on the yellow name-change icon.

Step 3: A dialog box will pop-up, asking players to enter the new name.

Step 4: They should then paste the copied name and click on the "390 diamonds" option. The player's name will be changed, and the diamonds will be deducted.

Players will have another option with a card symbol in the dialog box if they have a name-change card.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

