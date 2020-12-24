Chrono vs Kelly in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of both characters

Free Fire is one of the best competitive battle royale titles in the esports industry, and the inclusion of special characters is what makes it so special and distinctive.

The game sees 35 different special characters with different abilities and skillsets. All of them are attainable in the game, and players can play with a character of their choice once they unlock it.

The developers of Free Fire recently added Chrono to the character section of the game, and he is definitely one of the best characters available in the Free Fire universe.

On the other hand, Kelly is one of the first characters that was introduced in the game, having base-level abilities.

This article compares each of these character's abilities to find out which one is better.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Kelly in Free Fire

Kelly

Kelly in Free Fire

As per her Free Fire character description, Kelly is an athlete and sprinter with a passive ability called Dash. At the primary level, her ability allows her to increase the sprinting speed by 1%. At her maximum level of level 6, her sprinting speed is increased by 6%.

Kelly was later reintroduced in the game with an awakened version of herself called Kelly "The Swift."

This upgraded version of Kelly has a passive ability called Deadly Velocity, where the ability is activated after seven seconds of sprinting. The first one shot on the target causes damage of 110% and lasts for five seconds.

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono has an active ability in Free Fire called Time Turner, which allows him to create a force field that blocks 600 damage from enemies.

The ability allows him to shoot at opponents from within the force field, and his movement speed is increased by 15% while being inside of the force field.

During the activation of Chrono's skill set, allies inside the force field get ten percent increased movement speed, which lasts for four seconds and has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

Chrono can also be boosted to level 6 by using character fragments, where the character sees a significant increase in his abilities.

Conclusion

Kelly and Chrono are both great characters in Free Fire. However, in terms of use and versatility, Chrono is way better than Kelly during any given course of time in the game.

Chrono has multiple abilities with well-defined skill sets that come in handy to the players while battling it out on the battleground. His character is suitable for both aggressive and passive players.

Kelly also has an impressive power of enhancing sprinting speed, but when compared to Chrono, he offers better increment in sprinting speed and other great abilities.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.