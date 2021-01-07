Chrono vs Kelly in Free Fire: Which character is better for Clash Squad?

The availability of characters with unique abilities has set Garena Free Fire apart from many of its contemporaries in the battle royale genre.

The game currently has 35 unique characters, with Chrono and Kelly being two of the most popular ones among players.

This article compares these two characters to determine which is a better choice for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

Also read: Free Fire vs. COD Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices?

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Kelly in Free Fire

Kelly

Kelly in Free Fire

As per her Free Fire character description, Kelly is an athlete and sprinter with a passive ability called Dash.

Advertisement

At the primary level, her ability increases sprinting speed by 1%. At her maximum level (level 6), her sprinting speed increases by 6%.

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has an active ability in Free Fire called Time Turner, which creates a force field that blocks 600 damage from opponents.

This ability also allows him to shoot at opponents from within the force field. In addition, his movement speed is increased by 15% when inside the force field.

His allies inside the force field also get 10% increased movement speed, which lasts for four seconds and has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

Chrono can also be boosted to level 6 by using character fragments. He will see a significant increase in his abilities once leveled up.

Conclusion

Advertisement

On the basis of the characters' abilities, Free Fire players should pick Chrono over Kelly in Clash Squad mode.

While Kelly increases the player's sprinting speed by 1%, Chrono offers a better increment in movement speed at 10%.

Chrono's ability also provides the player with defensive and offensive advantages, making him a good choice for both aggressive as well as passive players.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.