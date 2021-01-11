Chrono vs Kelly The Swift in Free Fire: Comparing abilities of the two characters

Free Fire has gained lots of popularity since its release in 2017. Much of this success can be credited to the special characters in the game.

These characters possess unique abilities that help players enhance their gameplay.

There are over 30 characters, and Chrono is quite possibly the most powerful one. Kelly is one of the earliest characters to be introduced in Free Fire.

This article compares and contrasts the abilities of Chrono and an upgraded version of Kelly, Kelly The Swift, to see who is better.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Kelly the Swift in Free Fire

Kelly the Swift

Kelly The Swift in Free Fire

Kelly was reintroduced with a much more powerful and upgraded version called Kelly The Swift.

This upgraded version has a passive ability called Deadly Velocity, activated after seven seconds of sprinting. The first shot on target inflicts a damage of 110% and lasts five seconds.

Chrono

Chrono character in Free Fire

Chrono is a bounty hunter with an active ability called Time Turner.

At the base level, it conjures up a force field able to block 600 damage. He can also shoot from inside the force field while increasing movement speed by 15%.

Allies inside the force field also receive a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting four seconds. The ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

After Chrono gets boosted to level 6, his movement speed increases by 30%, while his allies' movement speed increases by 15%. All effects last 15 seconds, with a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Conclusion

Chrono and Kelly are beneficial characters, and both possess advantageous abilities. But for mobility and versatility, it is safe to say that Chrono is the better one to play with.

Kelly the Swift can increase first-shot damage by 110%, a remarkable ability to have during intense combat. However, Chrono blocks enemies' attacks and attacks them simultaneously, along with increasing the movement speed.

Hence, Chrono offers much more versatility on the ground and will be a better option.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. It is an individual's choice to pick one character over the other, according to his/her preference in Free Fire.